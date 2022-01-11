London Stock Exchange and Aflac invest in BondCliQ pricing service

London Stock Exchange Group LSEG 1.00%

PLC and the venture capital arm of Aflac Inc.



are betting on demand for better bond pricing in real time.

The two companies have invested in the BondCliQ Inc. bond market quotation system, a $ 7.5 million Series A funding round, a BondCliQ spokesperson said. The amount of the investments was not disclosed.

BondCliQ provides real-time price information to help traders calculate the value of bonds. Unlike stocks, which trade on centralized exchanges, bonds are traded over-the-counter, making it more difficult to determine the clearing price of debt securities on the fly.

Asset management giant Vanguard Group said its bond traders and data scientists have started using BondCliQ data in their models in partnership with the startup.

Yet the digital bond pricing market is crowded with small players like BondCliQ and giants like IHS Markit. Ltd.



Most electronic trading platforms also already provide users with algorithms for calculating the prices of corporate bonds.

Corporate bond markets have accelerated their transition to digital commerce amid the rise of electronic markets operated by companies such as Bloomberg LP, Intercontinental Exchange Inc.,





The investment also precedes potential new regulation of the industry that could force financial services companies to provide more information on bond prices.

The current system gives large fund managers and brokers an edge over small investors, as large companies see more and more transactions. U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler has asked staff to consider potential price transparency reforms for corporate, mortgage and municipal bonds to level the playing field.

Many professionals have access to a certain amount of pre-trade price information in the corporate bond market, Gensler said during a speech at a securities industry conference in November. I wonder if expanding the dissemination of this type of information could make this market more accessible, competitive and liquid.

In times of market turmoil, such as March 2020, the fragmented nature of the bond market can cause investment funds to become out of sync with the value of the assets they own. Asymmetries expose institutions and retirees who actively invest in exchange-traded bond funds to potential losses.

The possibility of increased regulation could boost adoption of BondCliQ, said Chris White, the startup’s chief executive. What we have said to the market is that either transparency will develop in the architecture of the market through us or that transparency will be mandatory.

BondCliQ markets its price information on trading platforms as data that can be incorporated into their algorithms, White said. The business feed includes live prices from 40 dealerships, but Wall Street’s five biggest dealers have yet to sign, he said.

