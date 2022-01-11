Business
Tokyo pushes to reform its stock market of 6.5 trillion dollars. Analysts are not impressed.
Japan’s largest stock operator on Tuesday unveiled the components of three new sections of the market, but the long-awaited upheaval in the country’s sluggish stock market has sparked more skepticism than excitement.
Japan Exchange Group Inc. said 1,841 components would make up the new “main section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, which will replace the current first section of companies that make up the Topix benchmark.” But the change is disappointing for analysts who see it as little more than a facade, with just 16% fewer components than the first section, which has 2,185 stocks.
The plethora of voters in the first section was one of the main reasons for this decision, which had been presented as a unique reform of its kind. But some are now wondering if the overhaul, which goes into effect on April 4, was worth it.
“I’m not sure what the interest is,” said Travis Lundy, analyst at Quiddity Advisors who posts on Smartkarma, speaking before the announcement. “It won’t change anything significantly.
The exaggerated Japan Topix, whose membership has nearly doubled since the 1990s to include more than half of the nation’s listed companies, was cited among the reasons for its long underperformance. Many components are obscure small caps with little to no liquidity and offer minimal or no disclosure in English.
The Toronto Stock Exchange has established itself as a preferred market for companies “which focus their activities on constructive dialogue with global investors, with improved corporate governance among the stated objectives.
“It’s hard to get excited at first glance that the main index, which has the highest listing standards, has more than 1,800 companies,” said Takeo Kamai, head of execution services at CLSA Securities Japan Co. “It doesn’t seem to get investors excited. .
One of the reasons that so little has changed is what the Toronto Stock Exchange calls a “transitional measure that allows companies that fail to meet already loose listing standards to stay in place by committing to meet standards. criteria at some point in the future.
The Topix will remain, but the components will be fine-tuned in stages over several years. There will be 459 companies in the “growth section, which will replace the Mothers and Jasdaq markets, and 1,477 in the” standard section, “according to an announcement in Tokyo on Tuesday.
Being on the first section of TSE has a lot of character in Japan and is seen as similar to being listed as a Fortune 500 company. This has prompted some companies to strategize on how to best position themselves.
These companies include e-commerce company Market Enterprise Co., which has a market value of just over $ 32 million ($ 3.7 billion), and Cominix Co., a maker of machinery that has realized $ 2.5 million in profits last year, both of which will be listed on premium.
The inclusion of relative minnows has sparked criticism that the overhaul plans are too watered down to matter. The TSE responded by saying that the initial reform is only a “first step.
“Today’s announcement is the start of a long road to sustainable growth and mid- to long-term improvement in company value,” TSE President Hiromi Yamaji said on Tuesday.
Still, investors will likely ignore Tuesday’s announcement as a procedural change rather than a fundamental change.
Until authorities “stop pretending to support reforms, unfortunately we are just shuffling paper,” said Justin Tang, head of Asian research at United First Partners.
