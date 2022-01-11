Live stock market news: January 11, 2022

Contracts on major Wall Street indices rose ahead of Tuesday’s open as investors await testimony from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

Stock markets recovered to their intraday lows Monday night after prolonged losses. The Nasdaq rallied in the afternoon to close in the green, while the S&P 500 and Dow extended their losing streak even after modest returns.

Powell is scheduled for his re-appointment confirmation of charges hearing before the Senate Banking Committee at 10:00 a.m. ET, where it is expected to receive questions for about two hours on matters of possible rate hikes at the ongoing Fed trade scandal. The hearing will be broadcast live on Yahoo Finance.

Concerns over earlier-than-expected interest rate hikes dampened investor optimism as the new year approached, putting equity markets in dire straits risky mood so far in 2022. Meanwhile, Treasury yields have risen, with the benchmark 10-year yield surpassing 1.8% to reach its highest level since January 2020.

Overall we were seeing a reassessment of what the Federal Reserve was going to do, Steven Wieting, chief global investment strategist at Citi Private Bank, told Yahoo Finance Live.

It is very likely that the Fed will be successful in bringing inflation down, Wieting said. It was going to happen somehow and we’re just trying to figure out how actively the Fed will do it.

Goldman Sachs, Evercore ISI and Deutsche Bank are now Fed watchers reassess the Federal Reserve’s pace in the event of a rate hike. Companies recently predicted that short-term interest rates would be 100 basis points higher by the end of 2022 than they are now.

We are revising our outlook for the Fed again given falling unemployment, high wages and the anticipation of a new feeling of hot inflation, Krishna Guha, Evercore’s ISI, said in a statement. note.

In an interview with CNBC on Monday, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said he hopes for a soft landing for the central bank as it prepares to start raising its benchmark federal funds rate in March. .

It will be a bit like threading a needle, Dimon said, adding that it is possible that inflation is worse than the Fed thinks and that rates could be hiked more than currently expected.

I would be personally surprised if it were just four increases, Dimon said. Four increases of 25 basis points is very, very little and very easy for the economy to absorb.

Central bank monetary policy will remain the center of attention this week, with the latest Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) Consumer Price Index (CPI) in the spotlight as investors continue to assess inflationary pressures and the Fed’s potential response.

Another searing reading of the latest figure is expected, with economists forecasting a December impression of 7.1% based on Bloomberg consensus data, up even more from 6.8% clip of November year-on-year.

Bank results are also underway, with BlackRock (NOIR), Citigroup (VS), JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Wells Fargo (WFC) is expected to release its fourth quarter results before the market opens on Friday.

7:35 a.m. ET: Small business confidence edges up

we sentiment for small businesses increased slightly in December, even amid growing concerns about inflation and labor shortages.

The National Federation of Independent Businesses said its index of optimism for small businesses rose 0.5 points to 98.9 last month. Among small business owners who responded to the organizations survey, 22% said inflation was their top operational concern, up from 18% in November.

Despite concerns about inflation, at 57% of those polled, 2% fewer business owners from the previous month reported plans to raise prices, and the proportion of mom and pop operators planning to do so. do fell five points to 49%.

On the employment side, 49% of owners said they had vacancies that could not be filled, up one point from November.

