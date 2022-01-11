Parents are assured of COVID-19 vaccine supply and availability of appointments before return to school

Scott Walsberger and Adam Boot were eager to book their daughter, Amiya, for her vaccination as soon as possible after she became eligible on Monday.

Key points: Many GPs across the country canceled immunization appointments yesterday, claiming they did not have enough vaccine supplies

Many GPs across the country canceled immunization appointments yesterday, claiming they did not have enough vaccine supplies Professor Michael Kidd says the majority of children will have received their first dose by the start of the school year

Professor Michael Kidd says the majority of children will have received their first dose by the start of the school year Authorities say government is working with GPs to make sure they get the doses they need

Their GP didn’t start taking reservations until 8:30 am that morning once they found out they had doses, but within minutes they were booked.

The advice is to try again tomorrow, Mr Walsberger said.

They were keen to stay with the GP they have been using since Amiya was born, but realized that the clinic did not have enough doses and had been overwhelmed by the number of calls it had received.

Instead, they booked on another site, but not before they had spent a considerable amount of time finding a reservation and browsing various online systems.

They are happy that Amiya is at least getting her first dose before she returns to school for the first term.

We know that schools are a fairly high exposure situation due to the number of [children and] case rates right now, Mr Walsberger said.

Amiya Boot Walsberger wants to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but is disappointed her fathers couldn’t get a reservation from her GP. ( ABC News: Mary Lloyd )

Amiya said she was excited and “a little nervous” about having her injection, especially since she was not seeing her regular doctor.

“I was quite disappointed, because I have only ever received vaccines from this GP, but some of my friends go to the GP I go, so I feel a little more comfortable now”, she declared.

“I am still excited to get the vaccine.

“It’s important to me because I want to go [to] see my family in America and I don’t want my friends and family to get sick. “

Space to play or pause, M to mute, left and right arrows for search, up and down arrows for volume. The deputy chief medical officer says there is sufficient supply to immunize children before they return from school.

Health officials urge parents not to worry if they cannot make an appointment for the vaccine for their child, saying there is enough supply for all eligible children to receive a first dose Before the end of the month.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Michael Kidd reassured people that there are already a number of ways to immunize children and that vaccination sites will soon drop from 6,000 to 8,000.

“We have enough Pfizer vaccine for every child aged five to 11 to receive their first dose by the end of the month,” he said.

“By the time the children return to school, the majority of children in Australia will have had the opportunity to have their first dose.

“Sothere doesn’t have to panic that she won’t be able to get a date in the next few days.

“There will be appointments available over the next two weeks before the kids start going back to school.”

Yesterday, the vaccine rollout extended to the younger cohort. Already 35,077 children have received their first dose.

However, many parents remained frustrated and anxious because their children’s appointments were canceled at the last minute, with general practitioners telling them that vaccine deliveries had not yet arrived.

Frustration as parents and GPs scramble for appointments and COVID vaccine doses An Adelaide dad plans to drive more than five hours to get his son vaccinated after failing to get a local appointment, while a GP says his allotted doses are gone. Read more

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese called on the government to do more to ensure that young and old are vaccinated in a timely manner.

“If you have delayed appointments, it only adds to the problem of declining immunization rates and frustration,” he said.

Vaccine deployment chief Lt. Gen. John Frewen yesterday urged parents to try state-run pharmacies and vaccination centers if appointments with doctors cannot be held.

Professor Kidd acknowledged that many parents would prefer their children to be vaccinated at their local GP where they usually receive other vaccines.

“We are working closely with all General Practices involved in the deployment to ensure General Practices have the stock they need,” he said.

Follow the main COVID-19 news from January 11 with a return on our blog.

General practitioners question dose ceilings

Some general practitioners have asked why the number of doses they can order for children from the federal government has been limited.

More than 35,000 children aged five to 11 received their first COVID-19 vaccine yesterday. ( ABC News )

Anna Davidson asked why she couldn’t get more doses for her Port Stephens clinic.

“It takes an hour and a half to give our vaccines for the week [for children]and then I can’t order anymore, ”she said.

“It is impossible to try to think about how we are going to immunize all children before school when 50 vaccines per week is not enough.

“There has been a lag in what is happening in general practice on the ground and how we are limited by the government’s own system of command.”

Lt. Gen. Frewen said yesterday that all doctors or providers with specific concerns are encouraged to contact the vaccine operations center in charge of the deployment.

“Once again, we look forward to working with them and we will make sure to provide them with vaccines as soon as possible if they have not already received them,” he said.

The Department of Health said more than two million pediatric doses of COVID-19 have been tested by the Therapeutic Goods Administration and will be distributed over the next few weeks.

He said they would be distributed accordingly across the country.

“Primary care allocations are currently 100 or 200 doses per fortnight,” the department said in a statement.

“Allocations ensure equitable distribution and access to vaccines across the country on a per capita basis.

“There are 40 primary care vaccination sites in Port Stephen’s participation in the program.”

Space to play or pause, M to mute, left and right arrows for search, up and down arrows for volume. look Duration: 3 minutes 36 seconds 3 m 36 s How to tell your children about their COVID-19 vaccination

What you need to know about the coronavirus:

Loading form …