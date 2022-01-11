Stock market today: stocks fall ahead of Powell’s testimony





U.S. stocks fell again on Tuesday, following the strongest late-session rally for tech stocks in nearly two years, as investors continue to grapple with inflation concerns that are compounded by an increase worrying of global Covid infections. The Nasdaq rallied sharply on Monday night, after falling into what is known as correction territory, a level defined as a 10% drop from a recent high, during the trading low. yesterday. The tech-focused benchmark, however, ended slightly higher, thanks to a recovery of almost 3% in a single day, the strongest rally since March 2020. Similar gains could be difficult to sustain on Tuesday, with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell due to appear before the Senate Banking Committee later this morning and December inflation data looming on Wednesday, but the turnaround has calmed down nonetheless nerves on Wall Street ahead of the start of the third season of quarterly earnings later this week. In remarks prepared for his confirmation hearing testimony on Capitol Hill, which is scheduled to start at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Powell said the country’s post-pandemic recovery would be “different in some ways” but pledged to “prevent higher inflation from taking hold” in the world’s largest economy. Omicron’s relentless wave, however, continues to sweep across the country, with daily infections hitting a record 1.35 million yesterday, bringing the seven-day average to around 700,000 – a level last seen in January 2021 – raising fears that growth will be difficult to sustain in the face of business closures, travel restrictions and self-isolation. Markets are also bracing for what could be at least four rate hikes by the end of the year, at least according to JPMorgan (JPM) – Get the JPMorgan Chase & Co. report CEO Jamie Dimon, with the first coming as early as March, a timeline Atlanta Fed Chairman Raphael Bostic said on Tuesday that this would be a “reasonable possibility.” On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was 240 points lower at trade opening time, with the S&P 500 down 28 points. The Nasdaq fell 90 points in the opening bell gain as benchmark 10-year Treasury yields held steady at 1.771% at the start of the New York session and ahead of tomorrow’s auction of 36 billion dollars in new banknotes. You’re here (TSLA) – Get the Tesla Inc report Shares were a notable front-runner again, down 1% despite data from China showing record December sales in the world’s largest auto market and an increase in Morgan Stanley’s price target. Pfizer (PFE) – Get the Pfizer Inc. report shares rose as well, after the drugmaker said it was developing a hybrid vaccine that protects against the original strain of Covid as well as the new variant Omicron. Advanced micro-systems (AMD ) – Get the Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. report gained 0.7% after KeyBanc analysts upped their rating and price target for the chipmaker, citing growth in data center demand and the impact of its $ 35 billion takeover of Xilinx. dollars (XLNX) – Get the report from Xilinx, Inc.. In overseas markets, Europe’s Stoxx 600 was up 0.7% by mid-afternoon in Frankfurt, fueled by a rally in tech stocks and solid gains for defensive sectors such as healthcare, while the MSCI ex-Japan regional index in Asia closed the session with a gain of 0.22%.

