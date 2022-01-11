OPTIBASE LTD. ASKS THE TEL AVIV EXCHANGE TO CANCEL ITS SHARES





HERZLIYA, Israel, January 11, 2022 / PRNewswire / –Optibase Ltd. (NASDAQ: OBAS), the Company or Optibase, today announced that its board of directors has decided to remove the common shares of the Company from listing on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd. (“TASE”). Under applicable Israeli law, the delisting of the Company’s ordinary shares from trading on TASE will become effective at least upon the expiration of a period of three months from the date hereof, during which the ordinary shares of the Company will continue to be traded on the TASE. The Company notified TASE of its intention to delist its ordinary shares of TASE on April 13, 2022, however, the exact date of delisting is subject to TASE approval. The Company will announce the exact date of delisting following TASE approval for the delisting date. Following the delisting of the ordinary shares of the Company from TASE, the Company will no longer be subject to any reporting obligation in Israel, under Israeli Securities Law. The ordinary shares of Optibase will continue to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market. Amir Philips, CEO of Optibase, said: “As most of the transactions in the Company’s common shares are made on the Nasdaq, the volume of local transactions in the common shares of Optibase has remained minimal since their listing on the TASE in April 29, 2015. The majority of Optibase investors operate in the US market. In addition, the Company’s bonds traded on the TASE were fully redeemed in December. 29, 2021. Accordingly, we have concluded that it is in the best interests of the Company to delist its common shares from TASE “. About Optibase Optibase invests in fixed income real estate and currently holds interests in real estate properties in Switzerland, Texas, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Miami, Florida, and in Chicago, Illinois, United States and is currently seeking additional real estate investment opportunities. Optibase was previously active in digital video technologies until the sale of its video solutions business to Optibase Technologies Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of VITEC Multimedia in july 2010. For more information, please visit www.optibase-holdings.com . This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our marketing and operating plans. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements which could be considered as forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management’s current expectations, which involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, difficulties in finding suitable real estate for investment, availability of financing for the acquisition of real estate, difficulties to rent real estate, insolvency of tenants, difficulties in the sale of real estate projects, risk linked to collaboration agreements with our partners relating to our real estate, risks linked to the full completion of the sale of our activity video solutions, general economic conditions and other risk factors. For a more detailed discussion of these and other risks that could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, please refer to Optibase’s most recent annual report on Form 20- F. The company makes no commitment to update forward-looking statements made here. Media contacts:

Amir Philips, CEO, Optibase Ltd.

011-972-73-7073-700

[email protected] Investor Relations Contact:

Marybeth csaby, for Optibase

+ 1-917-664-3055

[email protected] SOURCE Optibase Ltd.

