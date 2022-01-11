Rivian Stock drops on signs of vehicle production problems





2022 Rivien R1T Courtesy of Rivian



Electric truck start-up stock

Rivien Automobile



was down Tuesday due to two issues that impact the same key success factor for the company: vehicle production. Rivian shares (ticker: RIVN) opened lower about 3%, trading below $ 79. Shares were down about 1.5% early in the session to $ 80.26. the

S&P 500

and

Dow Jones Industrial Average

fell by about 0.3% and 0.5%, respectively. For starters, investors are baffled by the departure of the company’s chief operating officer, Rodney Copes. His profile on professional networking site LinkedIn said he is retired by Rivian. This news hits stocks because it was a surprise. The company has not issued a press release or file announcing the departure. Additionally, Rivian is set to ramp up production of its first product, the R1T pickup truck, at its first plant in Illinois. Increasing production is a task overseen by any COO. We don’t know if someone took his place. Neither Copes nor the company responded to a request for comment on his departure. Jimmy Knauf is Rivians vice president in charge of facilities. It started in November 2021. Charly mwangi is the vice president in charge of manufacturing engineering. He joined Rivian in May 2020. In addition to the departure of the operations manager, The Wall Street Journalreported that Rivian said it had produced around 1,000 vehicles in 2021. In mid-December, CEO RJ Scaringe said the company’s goal was to manufacture around 1,200 units by 2021. Rivian has not failed. The pace of production is an important factor for investors to watch this year in Rivian. Wall Street expects the company to deliver around 40,000 vehicles. This means increasing production from a handful of units per week to maybe 1,500 per week by the end of the year. Production must increase from there. Wall Street forecasts around 100,000 deliveries in 2023. The Rivians, Illinois plant has a design capacity of approximately 200,000 vehicles. Rivian shares had a difficult start to the year. Heading into Tuesday’s trading, stocks have fallen about 21% so far in 2022. The rise in interest rates has hit all growth stocks. the

Nasdaq composite

is down about 4.5%. Rivian stock is now just above its initial public offering price of $ 78 per share, down about 55% from its 52-week high of nearly $ 180 per share in November. Write to Al Root at [email protected]

