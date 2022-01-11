Buy the dip, says JPMorgan. Markets can handle higher returns

Investors should buy the stock market down, as the selloff sparked by last week’s hawkish surprise in the Federal Reserve meeting minutes is arguably overblown, analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tightening monetary policy is likely to occur at a gradual pace, analysts, led by Marko Kolanovic, wrote in a JP Morgan research note on Monday. Markets can handle higher returns.

The minutes of the December Fed meeting released last week shook the markets as it showed the central bank was considering raising interest rates faster and faster amid soaring inflation. The yield of the 10-year Treasury bill TMUBMUSD10Y,

1.765%

was trading around 1.78% Monday afternoon, against around 1.5% at the end of December.

Higher bond yields shouldn’t disrupt stocks, but rather support our call for a growth-to-value rotation, JP Morgan strategists said in their note.

Value stocks have outperformed growth stocks in recent weeks as rising interest rates hurt stock valuations of high growth companies in the tech sector.

The Nasdaq Composite Index COMP, with a strong technological component,

+ 1.24%

was trading lower on Monday afternoon, but had recovered from larger losses in earlier trades, when it appeared poised to close below its 200-day long-term moving average for the first times in about 20 months.

The Russell 1000 Growth RLG Index,

+ 0.90%

was down 1.2% on Monday afternoon, deepening its decline this year to around 6%, according to FactSet data, at the last check. The Russell 1000 Value RLV Index,

-0.03%

fared better in Monday’s crisis, trading at around 0.7% lower but clinging to a 0.1% gain for the year.

Market volatility is on the rise again this year, with the Cboe Volatility Index VIX,

-1.80%

trading around 9pm Monday afternoon, according to FactSet data.

Investors are also concerned that the rapidly spreading omicron variant of the coronavirus could hurt economic growth, as it has led to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

But markets can handle the omicron as well, according to the JP Morgan report.

We remain positive on equities and expect omicron to ultimately turn positive for risky assets as this milder but more transmissible variant accelerates the transition from pandemic to endemic with a lower human toll, analysts at JP Morgan wrote. .

As this wave fades, it will likely mark the end of the pandemic, they predicted, while also saying that the lower severity and high transmissibility of omicrons crowd out more severe variants and lead to a broad natural immunity.

In the near term, research analysts at JP Morgan have said that we recommend buying the lower US indices given the oversold conditions.

The S&P 500 SPX,

+ 0.45%

and Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA,

+ 0.02%

Also trading lower on Monday afternoon, as the US stock market extended last week’s declines.

In the medium term, JP Morgan strategists favor emerging markets, China and Europe on improving activity and mitigating headwinds, and the United Kingdom on valuation, according to JP’s report. Morgan. The euro area 2022 real GDP forecast of 4.6% is above the United States for the first time since 2016, analysts wrote.

Strategists also cited signs of supply constraints potentially exceeding their worst point and took an optimistic view of corporate earnings. Consensus projections will likely turn out to be too low, they said, indicating a further rise in equities.

We remain optimistic, the analysts wrote. The positive catalysts are not exhausted.