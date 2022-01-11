Stock market and business news: live updates

We will use our tools to recover inflation, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said during his nomination hearing on Tuesday. Credit… Pool photo by Brendan Smialowski

Jerome H. Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve, said a rapidly recovering economy no longer needed as much central bank help and stressed that inflation control as he and his colleagues can do by raising interest rates would be a critical part of setting the stage for a long and stable expansion that spurs workers.

Mr Powell, who testifies before members of the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday as he seeks confirmation of a second term as president, faces a complicated economic moment as he heads to another term of office. four years at the head of the most powerful central bank in the world.

The economy is growing rapidly, but it has been rocked by repeated waves of viruses and a spike in inflation that has proven to be stronger and more lasting than economists expected. Workers find jobs and get pay increases, but rising costs for housing, gas, food and furniture are squeezing buyers and undermining consumer confidence.

The Fed is responsible for maintaining price stability, and its officials recently signaled that they may hike interest rates several times this year in an attempt to cool the economy and prevent the rapid rise in prices from becoming permanent. Mr. Powell who President Biden appointed to a second term in his post reiterated this commitment on Tuesday.

If we see inflation persist at high levels for longer than expected, if we need to raise interest rates further over time, we will, said Powell. We will use our tools to recover inflation.

But the central bank also has a second mandate: it is supposed to steer the economy towards full employment, a situation in which people who want to work and can do so can find jobs. Cooling the economy can slow hiring, so trying to foster a strong job market and trying to set the stage for a strong job market may require a balancing act for policymakers. Mr Powell squared the two goals in his testimony, suggesting that controlling price increases will be critical to achieving a sustainably strong labor market. High inflation is a serious threat to achieving maximum employment, said Powell. If rapid price gains start to take hold in our economy, the Fed may have to react harshly to quell runaway inflation and risk triggering a recession, Powell said. To avoid a painful policy response and instead set the stage for a future strong labor market, it is important to control inflation, he said. This is going to require us to use our tools, as long as they work on the demand side, while we are also waiting for help on the supply side, Mr Powell said. Supply is the number of goods and services that firms are able to produce. Supply has struggled to catch up with booming demand as the economy reopened after the pandemic as shipping lanes are clogged, factories closed amid virus outbreaks and employers struggle to hire to increase production. The demand side of the economy is what people want to buy and it is the part of the economy that the Fed’s policies primarily impact in the short term. Economists increasingly expect Fed officials to make three or four interest rate hikes in 2022, measures that would make borrowing costly for households and businesses and slow spending and growth. growth. This could, in turn, slow down hiring, prevent wages from rising so quickly, and keep prices going over time as people buy less. Fed rate hikes would come on top of other measures the Fed has taken to keep the economy from overheating: Officials are slowing down the big bond purchases they used to lower long-term interest rates and fuel growth, and policymakers have signaled they may start cutting their bond holdings this year. If the Fed reduces these balance sheet holdings, it will boost interest rate hikes, further cooling the economy. The committee hasn’t made any decisions on the timing of anything that I think should be both humble and a little nimble, Mr Powell said. He noted that while all members of the Fed’s policy-making committee plan to hike interest rates this year, the number of increases actually made by the central bank will depend on how the market develops. economy at an uncertain time. The prospect that interest rates are likely to start rising soon has pissed off stock investors lately. Higher rates discourage risky investments like stocks and can dampen corporate profit growth. The main Wall Street benchmarks moved between losses and gains as Mr Powell spoke. The S&P 500 was slightly higher just before noon. The recent and decisive move by the Fed towards an inflation-fighting mode could be supported by a inflation report, set for release on Wednesday, which is expected to post the fastest growth in consumer prices since June 1982. Lawmakers have stressed that they hope to see a continuation of the strong recovery in the labor market in the country which, last month, brought unemployment below 4%. But Republicans, including Sen. Patrick J. Toomey of Pennsylvania, feared the Fed had acted too slowly to counter price hikes thanks in part to a new jobs-focused policy approach Mr. Powell ushered in. I’m concerned the Fed’s new monetary policy framework has caused it to fall behind, Toomey said. But he then praised the Fed for adjusting its stance as conditions evolved and inflation showed signs of persisting. The Fed initially predicted that inflation would ease, but like many private sector forecasters, it was wrong. We weren’t quite seeing the kind of progress yet that all forecasters really thought they were seeing now, Mr Powell said, at least when it comes to booming supply chains. People want to buy cars, automakers can’t make cars anymore because there are no semiconductors, he said, noting how unusual the pandemic has been. It never happened.