The London Stock Exchange leads a fundraiser for a bond trading start-up





The London Stock Exchange Group led the first round of funding for a start-up looking to reshape corporate bond trading by borrowing a key component of the US stock market. The group led a $ 7.5 million fundraising round on Tuesday for BondCliQ, a New York-based company aimed at creating a centralized real-time quote stream for the $ 10 billion corporate bond market. Other investors included insurance company Aflac Ventures and fintech asset management group SEI. Vanguard, one of the largest fund managers in the world, has agreed to be a strategic partner. BondCliQ, which was founded in 2017, has around 40 resellers offering quotes. However, even with such support, BondCliQ faces an uphill battle to penetrate a market long dominated by investment banks, brokers and established trading platforms such as MarketAxess, Tradeweb and Bloomberg. Dozens of bond trading start-ups have been abandoned after failing to attract enough companies. In most corporate bond transactions, investors simply don’t know that lower prices could exist, according to Chris White, founder and CEO of BondCliQ. This is because they rely on traders in banks to quote a price before making a transaction, he added. The deadlock can affect the quality of markets, according to a study by the University of California at Berkeley last year. He found that dealers have a greater economic incentive to post higher quality quotes and make customers look for better deals. “Higher listing activity across the market is associated with higher trading volume and lower trading costs” noted Terrence Hendershott, scholar and former chief economist of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. BondCliQ was “primarily focused on improving pricing data,” White said, while other failing platforms “focused on efficient execution.” White said the solution could be sought in the U.S. stock market of the 1970s, when continuously automated quotes were collected from the market and gathered in one place. He compared BondCliQ to the emergence of the Nasdaq electronic trading network in the 1960s, which became the forerunner of the Securities Information Processor (SIP), the system that governs the collection and dissemination of US stock market data. It is used by many investors and regulators as their “view” of the market. Even so, the development of the system required regulation that stipulated that all market prices were to be seen on a central power supply. Private investors in BondCliQ in previous years include Duncan Niederauer, former managing director of NYSE Euronext, former Nasdaq chairman Eric Noll and Reginald Browne, former head of ETF operations at Cantor Fitzgerald. White said the funds will be used for general corporate purposes and to expand BondCliQ’s business in Europe. LSE Group said it would also collaborate with the start-up on new products. “Fixed income is one of the most notoriously dark financial markets,” said Jon George, Global Head of FICC Trading Solutions at LSEG. “As a proponent of transparency and visibility, we view BondCliQ’s efforts as a significant structural improvement when it comes to appropriately expanding access to pricing information while improving the quality of pre-trade data. “

