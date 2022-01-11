Virgin Atlantic announces London-Austin route





Austinites will soon have a new option to travel to the City of London. Driving the news: Virgin Atlantic will fly four times a week nonstop to London starting May 25. This is the airline’s first new route out of the United States since 2015. The big picture: Think of this as your daily reminder that Austin is no longer a hippie college town. The 787-9 aircraft has 31 upper class seats, 35 premium seats and 192 economy seats. Stay calm and eat: Living by proxy, we checked the Upper class menu on Virgin’s other service in the US and UK. Starters include Waldorf pear salad with herb “love leaves” and smoked duck breast with fennel and dill salad.

One of the main courses is braised pork cheek with mashed cauliflower.

Pro type: You’ll want to save room for the lemon posset clear pastry, served 90 minutes before landing. To note : George Orwell once wrote that he was born into the “lower-upper middle class,” but as far as we can tell, this is not a seat designation on Virgin. What they say : “This exciting new partnership helps meet our goals of continued recovery from the impacts of the pandemic and strengthens our commitment to be the gateway to central Texas for business and leisure travelers,” said Jacqueline Yaft, CEO from Austin Airport. “With an impressive food, arts and music scene, we know this is a destination our UK customers will love to explore,” said Juha Jarvinen, Commercial Director of Virgin Atlantic. During this time: KLM will launch a service three times a week from Austin to Amsterdam at the end of March. Or, as we like to think of it: smoked bacon in the afternoon and a fresh stroopwafel the next morning.

And British Airways already offers non-stop service between London and Austin.

You can also take direct flights from Austin to Canada, Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, and the Bahamas. Between the lines: Virgin Atlantic service will also offer 20 tonnes of cargo capacity on each flight, providing another channel for high-tech products to travel around the world. The bottom line: Fares on Virgin flights start at $ 708 per person. Or about 520 pounds, which seems a little cheaper.

