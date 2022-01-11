Business
Capital One to Stop Charging Overdraft Fees and BOA Reduces ThemExBulletin
Richard Drew / AP
Bank of America, the country’s second-largest bank, has said it is significantly reducing overdraft fees. Capital One goes one step further and completely eliminates fees. The moves come as federal regulators take a tougher stance on banks charging these often high fees.
People are hit with overdraft fees when they overspend their checking account balance and the bank manages the money for a few days.
The fees may seem unfair: you could buy a $ 2 cup of coffee and get paid a $ 35 fee. And if you don’t realize that your account is empty and you make a series of small purchases, you can quickly end up with hundreds of dollars.
“Overdraft fees are truly one of the most abusive forms of lending that banks engage in,” says Lauren Saunders of the National Consumer Law Center. She says that when it comes to regular loans, most banks don’t charge people excessively high interest rates. “But they’re doing it out of sight with an overdraft fee.”
Banks make billions on these fees
“We are the sixth largest retail bank in the United States and this will affect all of the controlling clients we have,” said Peter Boyer, senior vice president at Capital One. He says the millions of bank customers who already have what’s called overdraft protection will continue to get it, but it will be free.
“We recognize that customers have unforeseen expenses and needs at times when their cash flow doesn’t quite match between expense and income,” Boyer said. “We really want to bring our consumers to a place where they live healthy financial lives.”
Bank of America said it will reduce the overdraft fee from $ 35 to $ 10 starting in May. The two banks are also eliminating so-called insufficient funds, or NSF fees, charged when people overspend on a transaction that isn’t covered by overdraft protection.
All American banks make about $ 15 billion one year on overdraft and NSF fees, according to the Federal Bureau of Financial Consumer Protection. But the CFPB says about 80% of that comes from just 9% of customers who continue to be affected over and over again with more than 10 discovered per year.
“These are people with low balances or struggling from paycheck to paycheck,” Saunders says. “So, in other words, overdraft fees fall most heavily on the most vulnerable consumers.”
By removing fees, banks will have a negative impact on their bottom line. Boyer said, “On an annual basis, Capital One will give up approximately $ 150 million.” To put this in perspective, Capital One had $ 28.5 billion in turnover last year. On the bright side for Capital One, the move could attract more clients.
Overdraft fees come under scrutiny by regulators
Capital One says free overdraft protection should go into effect within three weeks. To get it, customers will need to make regular deposits. There are limits to how much money a customer can spend too much. But there is no limit to the number of overdrafts.
Of course, paying high overdraft fees can discourage overspending. So after the fees disappear, if some customers start spending too much regularly, Capital One may change the rules.
Overdraft fees are being reconsidered throughout the industry. A smaller online bank, Ally Bank, recently dropped the fees. Some other banks have reduced them.
“This is an area of interest for many banks due to the increased regulatory oversight of overdraft fees,” said Gerard Cassidy, analyst at RBC Capital Markets.
The CFPB recently signaled that it will be taking a hard look in banks charging these fees. Stricter regulations could therefore be on the way. And Cassidy says more banks may decide to go ahead with voluntarily ending or reducing the fees. “It wouldn’t surprise me if you saw other banks follow suit. “
Cassidy says overdraft fees only make up about 1% of income for most major banks. “Generally speaking, it’s not a major source of income for banks,” Cassidy says.
Lauren Saunders sits on Capital One’s Unpaid Consumer Advisory Council. She says Capital One likely earns more of these fees than many other banks, as many customers live paycheck to paycheck. So, she says, if Capital One can do it, other banks can afford to do it too.
Bank of America and Capital One both provide financial support to NPR. We report on them the same way we report on all other companies.
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/2022/01/11/1071860136/people-hate-overdraft-fees-capital-one-is-ditching-them-and-other-banks-may-foll
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]