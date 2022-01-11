Inflation trades “will be called into question” as Fed catches up, investor who called “stock market crash of 87”





“I know I think it’s going to be tough for inflation, pandemic trades in the future. So, the things that have worked best since March 2020 are likely to do the worst as we go through this tight crunch cycle.“

Paul Tudor Jones, Tudor Investment Corp.

Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones expects interesting tightening cycle as Federal Reserve and President Jerome Powell catch up after inflation surpasses central banks’ 2% target, where it should stay for a while. Jones, in an interview with CNBC, said that, on a relative basis, he was unsure whether those assets would fall or rise, but that they would clearly be challenged if the fed funds rate rose to 2% over the course of over the next two years. Jones, who rose to fame for predicting the October 1987 stock market crash, has been a harsh critic of Powell and the Fed, previously complaining that policymakers were inflation makers, not inflation fighters. . Read:4 mistakes the Powell Fed made from a former insider Now that the Fed has turned to tightening monetary policy, Powell and his fellow policymakers will scramble to catch up, Jones said Tuesday. The last time the unemployment rate was 3.9%, federal funds were at 1.75% and peaking at 2.5%, Jones said, while the 10-year Treasury yield was by 3%. The fed-funds rate is now in a range of 0% to 0.25%, while the 10-year rate recently tested the threshold of 1.80%. Powell is going to play the catch. And he’s got a lot of catching up to do, and I think that’s why you see them talking about quantitative tightening, because I don’t think he can catch up fast enough to try and fix the inflation problem that he’s got. ‘he’s got it right now, Jones said. . Quantitative tightening refers to the Fed’s reduction in its balance sheet, which has grown significantly since the pandemic took hold following central bank quantitative easing measures. The Fed is ending its monthly asset purchases as it puts an end to the latest round of quantitative easing. The minutes of the Fed policy meeting in December showed officials discussed swift action to start shrinking the balance sheet once QE is halted, a topic that was also raised by Fed officials. in public remarks. Stocks faltered in the new year as investors leaned on a more aggressive Fed, but stocks appeared to find their way on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA,

+ 0.51%

was up around 115 points, or 0.3%, while the S&P 500 SPX,

+ 0.92%

rose 0.7% and the Nasdaq Composite COMP,

+1.41%

jumped 1.3%. Powell, who has been appointed by President Joe Biden for a second term as Fed chief, told the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday that central bank plans to raise interest rates are unlikely to upset economy or harm the labor market. Powell was testifying at his confirmation of charges hearing; he expects approval from the entire Senate.

