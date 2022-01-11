Province offers nurses signing bonus and extra pay to fill critical care positions





The province has moved to urgently fill critical care nursing positions amid an expected spate of COVID-19 cases, offering signing bonuses, salaries and additional expenses to those who sign up to help. In a note sent to New Brunswick nurses, the Department of Health said its ICU Nursing Deployment Initiative was looking to fill positions in intensive care units, intensive care units and wards. province-wide emergency as needed. “Hospitalizations and a reduction in nursing resources caused by COVID infections are expected to require the deployment or repatriation of people who have valuable intensive care experience,” the note sent on Saturday said. “Nurses … who register [the initiative] must be willing and able to travel to any health facility in the province to work in an intensive care unit, intensive care unit or emergency department depending on the operational needs of the regional health authorities. The incentive program is specifically looking for retired critical care nurses; nurses with intensive care experience who are not currently employed by regional health authorities; part-time nurses with intensive care experience and full-time nurses with intensive care experience in units that have seen a reduction in service or closure, the memo said. The initiative offers several financial and other incentives to those accepted into the program, including: a one-time payment of $ 1,000

an hourly wage

an additional premium of $ 1,000 per 37.5 hours worked, prorated

compensation for travel and meal expenses

paid accommodation if needed

and on-site child care for children under 12, if required. In an email to nurses, New Brunswick Nurses Union President Paula Doucet encouraged anyone eligible and interested to apply for the initiative. (SRC) The nurses union supports the initiative In an email to nurses, New Brunswick Nurses Union President Paula Doucet acknowledged the pressure members already face, but encouraged eligible members to register if they are interested. . “NBNU understands that the shortage of nurses and the lack of human resources are frustrating in every unit,” said Doucet. However, she noted, the province “is trying to be ready to support vital intensive care nursing services due to the increase in COVID-19 cases and transmission of the Omicron variant.” The province’s chief epidemiologist on Tuesday warned New Brunswickers to prepare for a few “intense” weeks as COVID-19 cases increase. By the end of January or early February, about 5,500 New Brunswickers are expected to test positive for COVID-19 daily if current trends continue, Mathieu Chalifoux said in a technical briefing. Hospitalizations could reach nearly 220, Chalifoux said. “We have to assume that everyone we come in contact with might have it,” he said.

