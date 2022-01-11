Stock Market Today: Stocks Win, As Powell Evidenced, IBM Sinks

Text size





Stocks just needed reassurance that the Federal Reserve wouldn’t do much damage to the economy. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell only provided this Tuesday.

Powell traveled to Capitol Hill for his re-appointment hearing before the Senate Banking Committee. He exuded confidence in the markets and the recovery. After his intervention, investors began to buy.

At the end of the day, the



Dow Jones Industrial Average

had gained 183 points, or 0.5% and the



S&P 500

had climbed 0.9%. Heavy technology



Nasdaq composite

added 1.4%. All three indices were in the red in the morning.

The Nasdaq’s turnaround has been swift. The index is back nearly 4% from Monday’s low of its recent decline. He had organized a return at the end of the day on Monday to end a four-day streak in a row that presented a drop of 9% from its all-time high, reached at the end of November.

Investors have been on edge since last week when the Fed released its December minutes. The central bank has made it clear that it is ready to raise interest rates and reduce the size of its balance sheet to fight inflation. The problem was this: Anyone could guess how quickly the central bank would tighten policy.

On Tuesday, Powell said nothing too hawkish or contrary to the markets and the economy about the policy. His steady approach has played a key role in the rise in tech stocks, which were oversold a few days ago, said John Kolovos, chief technical strategist at Macro Risk Advisors.

A key factor behind the gain in tech stocks: The 10-year Treasury yield slipped below 1.8%, its pandemic-era high, in the past two days. Its at 1.74%, and investors are relieved. Higher long-term bond yields make future earnings less valuable, and many tech companies are banking on large earnings many years later.

The rise in yields comes as investors continue to adjust to an environment of higher inflation and tighter monetary policy. The Federal Reserve, as has been reported in recent weeks, may be heading for earlier and faster interest rate hikes and possible quantitative tightening.

For the broader market, after Powells’ testimony, some investors believe they have received the clear signal to buy the downside, wrote Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda.

Indeed, short-term interest rates have fallen from their recent highs, reflecting that markets are yet to expect the Fed to hike rates more than three times this year. The two-year Treasury yield closed at 0.9% after hitting 0.92% earlier today.

With rates remaining in check, the stock markets extended their gains, wrote Michael Reinking, senior market strategist at the New York Stock Exchange.

Bitcoin, which had a rocky start until 2022, was rebounding. Monday saw



Bitcoin,

the leading cryptocurrency, is trading below $ 40,000 for the first time since September 2020. It recouped losses on Tuesday and hovered above $ 42,500.

Overseas, the pan-European



Stoxx 600

rose 0.8%, while in Asia trade was more subdued amid regional concerns over Covid-19. Tokyo



Nikkei 225

fell 0.9% as Japan decided to extend tighter border measures until the end of next month.

Here are 8 actions in motion on Tuesday:





Alcoa



(ticker: AA) Shares fell 1.4% after the aluminum giants’ share was downgraded to Hold de Buy by Deutsche Bank analysts. The stock has more than doubled in the past year.





Large lots



The stock (BIG) fell 1.4% after management lowered its fiscal guidance for the fourth quarter. The decrease in foot traffic to stores has been blamed on the rapidly spreading Omicron variant of Covid-19. This is a sentiment shared by several other retailers in recent days.





Shake Shack



(SHAK) stock rose 13% after fourth-quarter earnings beat Wall Street estimates. But management has warned that some sites have had to cut their hours due to a staff shortage due to the Omicron cases.





Illumina



The stock (ILMN) jumped 17% after giving revenue guidance for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2022 ahead of analyst consensus. The gene sequencing company also announced new partnerships in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer and other fields.





Pfizer



(PFE) rose 0.8% and its Covid-19 vaccine co-developer





BioNTech



(BNTX) fell 6.2%. Pfizer said it should be able to launch a redesigned vaccine to target the Omicron variant of the coronavirus by March.





Rivien



(RIVN) reversed earlier losses to rise 2.6% after the departure of COO Rodney Copes became public.





International Business Machines



(IBM) fell 1.6% after being reduced to Sell Neutral at UBS.

Write to Nicholas Jasinski at [email protected] and to Jack Denton at [email protected]