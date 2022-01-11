Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange Cancels Trading in FLC Shares, Freezes President’s Accounts

TTYs from FLC and its related companies seen on a smartphone, January 11, 2021. Photo by VnExpress / Tat Dat

The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) on Monday canceled the sale of 74.8 million shares of the FLC conglomerate and froze the accounts of its chairman following its trade violation.



The decision was made under instructions from the Vietnam State Securities Commission (SSC), the HoSE said on Tuesday evening.

The cancellation was made because Trinh Van Quyet, president of FLC, had not reported his sale of the shares.

The SSC said earlier on Tuesday that the deposit for the sale was not made until 5:45 p.m. on Monday, three hours after trading ended at HoSE, where FLC is listed.

By then, Quyet had already sold the shares.

Major shareholders are required by law to announce planned share sales in advance.

The HoSE website briefly ran an announcement saying Quyet wanted to sell 175 million FLC shares and reduce its stake in the company from 30.34% to 5.7%. The announcement was made on January 5, but SSC said it did not receive the expected transaction report until late afternoon on January 10.

Between January 5 and 10, there had been no transaction information on the FLC or HoSE websites.

On Monday, FLC closed at a floor price of 21,150 VND ($ 0.93) with 134.96 million shares traded, the highest volume since listing on HoSE in 2013.

During the session, the price also hit the high of 24,100 VND, a new high.

At that price, Quyets’ sale of 74.8 million shares would have brought in 1.8 trillion VND ($ 79.28 million).

The FLC has doubled since September 2021 and has gained 363% since January of the same year. In five consecutive sessions until Monday, when Quyet sold out, it went from 18,000 VND to 23,600 VND.

On Facebook stock trading groups, investors called Quyet a “scammer” for the clandestine sale.

Other FLC-related stocks such as ROS from FLC Faros and HAI from HAI Agrochem Jsc were all in free fall on Tuesday.