Fed interest rate hikes won’t end the equity bull market, but a 10% cut is likely, Fundstrat says





Peter Tuchman, right, works among other traders at a job on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. AP Photo / Richard Drew Interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve do not end bull markets, according to Fundstrat.

But a 10% drop in the stock market is likely as the Fed prepares for its first increase since 2018.

“Rate hikes don’t end the bull market, but the market usually pauses around the first hike,” said Tom Lee of Fundstrat.

Sign up for our daily newsletter here, 10 things before the opening bell. Interest rate hikes expected by the Federal Reserve later this year will not end the equity bull market, according to a Tuesday memo from Fundstrat’s Tom Lee. Instead, investors should expect a 10% drop in the stock market as the Fed makes its first increase since 2018. Lee’s conclusion is based on an analysis of the performance of the stock market every time the Fed has started raising interest rates since 1990. “What’s obvious… is that the Fed’s rate hike doesn’t mean the end of a bull market,” Lee said. Instead, stocks continue to generate strong returns after the Fed’s first interest rate hike in a tightening cycle, and economic recessions remain well at bay. This finding is supported by research for Ryan Detrick from LPL, which tracked the stock market’s performance amid a 100 basis point rise in the 10-year US Treasury yield. Based on 14 instances since 1962, his analysis has shown that stocks return an average of 17.3% with a payout percentage of 79% as the return increases. “Historically, a higher 10-year return has been very good for stocks. The last seven periods of higher returns have all seen higher stocks, with huge gains,” said Detrick. But the transition from an easing Fed to a tightening Fed creates anxiety among investors, and the political transition leads to volatility in the market. Since 1990, each of the Fed’s previous four “first hikes” has resulted in stocks falling at least 10%, according to Fundstrat. The worst came in 2016, when the S&P 500 fell 15% after the Fed raised rates. “Equities are most likely doing this because markets are adjusting to a change in the market’s perception of liquidity and a change in perception about Fed policy,” Lee explained. With bond market pricing during the Fed’s first rate hike in March, investors could sell stocks to deleverage in anticipation of the downside, contributing to the recent 5% drop in the S&P 500 and 8% in the Nasdaq 100. But Lee believes the S&P 500 may resume its ascent to a record 5,000 ahead of the Fed’s first potential rate hike in March, the note said.

