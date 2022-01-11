Most Actively Traded Companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange | National company





TORONTO – Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday: Toronto Stock Exchange (21,274.81, up 202.49 points.) Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX: CPG). Energy. Up 22 cents, or 2.8 percent, to $ 8.06 on 16 million shares. Talon Metals Corp. (TSX: TLO). Materials. Up 10 cents, or 16.7%, to 70 cents on 12.4 million shares. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX: TD). Financial. Up 92 cents, or 0.9%, to $ 100.65 on 10.3 million shares. Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX: BTE). Energy. Up 29 cents, or seven percent, to $ 4.46 on 10 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Up $ 1.47, or 4.4%, to $ 35.18 on 9.9 million shares. B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO). Materials. Down seven cents, or 1.5%, to $ 4.51 on 8.3 million shares. Companies in the news: Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX: CNQ). Up $ 1.06 or 1.8% to $ 60.71. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. says it expects capital spending of about $ 4.3 billion this year, up from nearly $ 3.5 billion in 2021. The company says its plan includes $ 3.6 billion of core capital spending and $ 700 million in strategic growth spending. Production for 2022 is expected to be between 1,270,000 and 1,320,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Production in 2021 was estimated at 1,235,000 bpd. Canadian Natural president Tim McKay said this year’s production is expected to consist of about 46 percent light and synthetic crude oil, 28 percent heavy crude oil and 26 percent natural gas, amid the production range. Canadian Natural operates in western Canada, the North Sea and off the coast of Africa. TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSX: RNW). Down $ 1.62 or nine percent to $ 16.38. TransAlta Renewables Inc. says it will need to replace all 50 wind turbine foundations at a wind farm in New Brunswick where a tower collapsed last year. The company says analysis indicates that deficiencies in the original foundation design caused foundation cracks and they need to be replaced. Initial estimates are that TransAlta says replacing the foundations at its Kent Hills 1 and 2 wind farms is expected to cost between $ 75 million and $ 100 million. He also estimates that this will result in a shortfall of around $ 3.4 million per month on an annualized basis as long as the 50 turbines are offline, based on average historical wind power generation. Revenue generation is expected to resume as wind turbines are put back into service individually after their foundations are replaced. The company expects the foundations to be fully replaced by the end of 2023. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on January 11, 2022.

