The Arena group files a file to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange





TheMaven, currently operating as The Arena Group, Tuesday announcement that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission regarding a proposed offer of common stock of the company. As part of the proposed offer, the company has requested to increase the listing of its ordinary shares (MVEN) of the OTCQX on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the early ticker symbol AREN. Along with the uplist, the company also plans to complete a reverse stock reverse of its common stock and officially change its name to The Arena Group Holdings Inc. The company will operate as The Arena Group. The board of directors of the company was authorized to implement a reverse stock split by the holders of the majority of the outstanding common shares of the company on November 20, 2020. The implementation of the reverse stock split is in compliance to the company’s previous announcement. intention to list on a national stock exchange. While the company is not currently aware of any issues, there can be no assurance that it will meet all applicable requirements for listing its common shares on the NYSE American Exchange or that the company’s request to list its shares. ordinary will be approved, the company said in a statement. The offer is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offer may be made, or as to the size or actual conditions of the offer. . A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the proposed offering has been publicly filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. B. Riley Securities, Inc. is acting as the sole accounting manager for the proposed offer. The Arena Group publishes TheStreet, Sports Illustrated and a number of other publications.

