The London Stock Exchange leads a fundraiser for a bond trading start-up





The London Stock Exchange Group has led the first round of funding for start-ups looking to restructure their corporate bond exchanges by borrowing key items from the US stock market. The group led a $ 7.5 million fundraising round on Tuesday for New York-based BondCliQ in an effort to create a centralized, real-time quote stream for the 2,000 corporate bond market. billions of dollars. paddy field. Other investors included insurance company Aflac Ventures and fintech asset management group SEI. Vanguard, one of the world’s largest fund managers, has agreed to become a strategic partner. But even with such support, BondCliQ faces an uphill battle to enter markets that have long been dominated by established exchanges such as investment banks, brokers, MarketAxess, Tradeweb and Bloomberg. Dozens of bond startups have gotten lost after failing to attract enough companies. According to Chris White, founder and CEO of BondCliQ, in most corporate bond transactions, investors simply don’t know that low prices can exist. He added that this is because bank traders rely on the price estimate before making a deal. Deadlocks could affect the quality of the market, according to a survey by the University of California at Berkeley last year. Dealers have found that they have more financial incentives to post better quotes and customers to seek better deals. “Higher listing activity in the market is associated with higher transaction volumes and lower transaction costs. ” Noted Terrence Hendershott, scholar and former chief economist of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. BondCliQ “focused primarily on improving pricing data,” White said, while other failing platforms “focused on efficient execution.” Mr White said that in the US stock market of the 1970s, continuously automated quotes could be collected from the entire market and compared in one place to seek a solution. He compared Bond CliQ to the emergence of the Nasdaq e-commerce network in the 1960s. It was the predecessor of the Securities Information Processor (SIP), a system that manages the collection and distribution of US stock data. It is used by many investors and regulators as a “view” of the market. Nevertheless, the development of the system required regulations that regulated that all market prices would be displayed in the central feed. Individual Bond CliQ investors in recent years include Duncan Nyderauer, former CEO of NYSE Euronext, Eric Knoll, former chairman of NASDAQ, and Reginald Brown, former ETF trading director of Cantor Fitzgerald. It will be. Mr. White said the funds will be used for general corporate purposes and for the commercial development of BondCliQ in Europe. The LSE group has also said it will work with new product startups. John George, Global Head of FICC Trading Solutions at LSEG, said: As a proponent of transparency and visibility, we believe BondCliQ’s efforts are an important structural improvement to improve access to price information while improving the quality of pre-trade data. “

The London Stock Exchange leads a fundraiser for a bond trading start-up Source link The London Stock Exchange leads a fundraiser for a bond trading start-up

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://californianewstimes.com/london-stock-exchange-leads-funding-round-for-bond-trading-start-up/650956/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos