Record number of orcas and humpback whales spotted in the Salish Sea
It was a banner year for killer whales and humpback whales in the Salish Sea last year, according to a whale watching operator in British Columbia and Washington.
Year-end data gathered by the Pacific Whale Watch Association (PWWA) and local researchers showed that more killer whales and humpback whales have visited the waters around the southern tip of Vancouver Island and in Washington, than ever before. They also reported a baby boom that experts say will maintain the whale population.
“It’s been just a very good year sighting. Whales, pretty much every day,” said Erin Gless, director of PWWA.
“We have the Bigg’s killer whales and we have the humpback whales too, and both of them just explode.”
There were 1,067 unique sightings of Bigg’s Killer Whales last year, up from the previous 2019 record set of 747. They were also seen for 329 days of the year, or just over 90 days. % of 2021.
Humpback whales have been sighted 301 days a year.
Gless says a sighting is classified as sighting a particular group of whales on a particular day.
“It’s not just one person calling for a sighting about a pod of whales, then another person across the street calling the same,” she said.
“When we talk about over a thousand sightings, you’re talking about over a thousand different groups of whales throughout the year. So really, really phenomenal.”
Last year also saw the birth of 11 baby Bigg’s Orcas and 21 Humpback Calves.
Abundance of food
What seems to bring whales to the area is the abundance of food, according to Monika Wieland Shields, director of the Orca Behavior Institute.
“Word seems to be spreading about the beauty of the Salish Sea if you’re a Bigg’s Killer Whale,” she said.
“There’s something to feast on here. We have abundant harbor seals and sea lions, harbor porpoises and these make up the majority of their diet. And so we’ve seen this steady increase over the past 10 years. last years of how much they “
Gless said that since the hunting of marine mammals such as seals and sea lions was banned in the 1970s, the population has recovered, attracting predators like Bigg’s killer whales to the area.
But Wieland Shields says it’s a different story for the endangered Southern Residentwhales, the other main killer whale found in the area as their sightings plummeted to an all-time high last year. Salmon-eating mammals have been documented for only 103 days, or 28% of the year.
“The rise of the Bigg’s Killer Whale and the return of the Humpback Whales to the area are all really positive stories that reflect a healthy and recovering ecosystem,” she said.
“But at the same time, the decline of southerners reflects the decline of some of the salmon runs in the area and a part of the ecosystem that isn’t doing as well. So we really have these two different stories going on. are happening simultaneously here. “
However, the return of Bigg’s orcas and humpback whales may be good news for southerners, Wieland Shields said, as they could help control seal and sea lion populations.
“Seals and sea lions eat a lot of different things, but they eat salmon. And in some areas, they can be a contributing factor to some salmon runs that are struggling to recover,” she said. declared.
“There may be a food chain effect there, where Bigg’s Killer Whales help control seal and sea lion populations actually help salmon recover for southerners.”
