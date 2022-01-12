Tanzania: the stock market ends the first week of 2022 on a positive trajectory

THE week of trading ended on a positive note amid massive selling and buying interest, as the benchmark All-Share Index (DSEI) appreciated 15.68 points.

The National Stock Index (TSI) closed at 3,611.32 points, reflecting growth of 1.29% from the previous trading week.

Meanwhile, the market capitalization increased by 130.69 billion / -.

At the close of the market on Friday January 7, 2022, the market value currently stands at 15.94 tri / – against 15.8 tri / – the previous trading week.

Market sentiment is trending towards the bulls with the market differential favoring advances as the aggregate value gained by the 4 winners exceeded the value lost by the 4 losers which is largely attributed to the price increase of the CRDB and NMB gaining 5.36 per cent and 9 per cent respectively.

Market turnover indicates how much trading activity took place on a given business day in the market as a whole, Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) stock trading activity generated 2.563 billion / – transactions between investors during the week ending Friday January 7, 2022.

The higher turnover was largely contributed by TBL: 2.0 billion / -, NMB: 284m / -, CRDB: 143m / -, TCCL: 69m / -, TPCC: 25.9m / – and others: 17.8 m / -.

Fixed income

During the week, the Bank of Tanzania reopened a 5-year treasury bill at an auction held on January 5, 2022 in what was the first treasury bill auction of the calendar year. .

The central bank had offered 116.5 billion / – but the public offering amounted to 101 billion / -, a subscription of 13.3%.

However, at the end of the day, the BoT subsequently awarded 45.471 billion / – to the successful bidders.

The total of bids received was 45, of which 40 were successful, the auction result indicating that investors continue to prefer longer-dated papers as they offset duration risk with a higher return.

For example, 20-year T-bills have a coupon of 15.49% per annum and 25-year T-bills have a coupon of 15.95%, thus reducing the appetite for medium-term papers such as papers at five, seven and 10 years old. .

On money market instruments, 364-day T-bills continued a streak of positive yield gains, reaching 4.99 percent in the last auction held on December 29, 2021, gaining 10 basis points at the end of 2021 to a weighted average yield of 4.99 percent versus 4.89 percent. cent recorded in the previous auction, we might see a slight increase in yield as the central bank will auction Treasuries this week.

The implementation of the policy by the Bank of Tanzania results in an increase in reserves and an increase in funds available for loans.

The availability and use of credit facilitates the exchange of goods and services, production processes and the growing importance of financial services in the Tanzanian economy.

It’s hard to imagine an economy that operates without credit.

Due to the above domestic credit growth which remains positive, the domestic credit of the banking system, extended to the private sector and central government grew at an annual rate of 13.5% in November 2021, compared to 12, 5% in November 2020.

Credit to the private sector continued to recover, increasing 7.8% in November 2021 against growth of 5.6% in October 2021 and 5.2% in the corresponding period of 2020.

The sustained recoveries in credit growth to the private sector are largely attributed to accommodative monetary conditions as well as ongoing government initiatives to improve the business environment.

According to the Bank of Tanzania’s monthly economic review report, private sector credit growth is expected to continue to maintain an upward trend towards the 10.6% target set for 2021/22, supported by implementation recent policy measures by the Bank of Tanzania to promote credit growth and lower lending rates; continued recovery of the global economy; and a sustained accommodative monetary policy.

Outlook

Stock market outlook

Our view of the market remains bullish as we expect listed domestic stocks – Tanzania Stock Index (TSI) to gain a few basis points at the start of the year, reflecting a “half-full glass” outlook based on continuing strong companies. . sales and profit growth resulting from sharp economic growth, measured inflation and low interest rates.

These factors point to a favorable context for equities, with the potential for more moderate gains as we move into the second quarter of 2022 as companies prepare to release their 2021 audited financial statements.

Fixed Income Market Outlook

As the yields on the long end of the yield curve continue to decline, we are likely to see a bumpy yield curve. A bumpy curve is rare, but can form as a result of a negative butterfly or an unparalleled change in yield curve where long and short term yields fall more than in the medium term, we have already seen a sharp drop in yields on 20-year papers, which are currently trading at 13.8%, just 30 basis points above the coupon on 15-year Treasury bonds.

Mr. Masumbuko is CEO of Zan Securities, a licensed brokerage in capital markets and securities regulators and a member of the DSE. [email protected]