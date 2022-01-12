Business
Judge clears latest FTC lawsuit against Facebook to continueExBulletin
Tony Avelar / AP
Federal Trade Commission antitrust lawsuit against Facebook may continue, federal judge ruled on Tuesday, offering the agency a major victory after its first attempt to target the company’s alleged monopoly power was rejected for lack of evidence.
This time, however, the judge found that federal regulators have offered sufficient evidence to assert that Facebook’s acquisition strategy, in particular its takeover of Instagram and WhatsApp, is driven by a “buy or bury” philosophy. In other words, that Facebook would gobble up competitors in order to maintain an illegal monopoly.
“Although the agency may face a daunting task in the future to prove its claims, the court finds that it has now cleared the plea bar and can proceed with the discovery,” wrote the US District Judge. James Boasberg, noting that “the FTC has now alleged enough facts to plausibly establish that Facebook exercises monopoly power in the [personal social networking] services.”
Judge narrows scope for FTC trial
Although this was an overall victory for the FTC, Boasberg narrowed the scope of the lawsuit. He said the accusation that Facebook’s policies regarding interoperability, which is the ability to move smoothly between competing social networks, cannot go forward. Boasberg said Facebook dropped a key policy regarding interoperability in 2018.
A spokesperson for Meta, Facebook’s parent company, said the judge was limiting the scope of the lawsuit.
“Today’s ruling narrows the scope of the FTC’s case by dismissing claims about our platform’s policies. It also acknowledges that the agency faces a ‘daunting task’ to prove its case regarding two acquisitions that she authorized years ago, “said the spokesperson.
The spokesperson added: “We are confident that the evidence will reveal the fundamental weakness of the claims. Our investments in Instagram and WhatsApp have turned them into what they are today. They have been good for the competition, and good. for the people and businesses who choose to use our products. “
In June, Boasberg rejected the FTC’s first attempt to target Facebook’s alleged monopoly power. Part of the reason, he said, is that regulators haven’t shown enough that Facebook has dominance, asking government lawyers to better explain how Facebook has a market share of at least 60. %.
In renewing its complaint, the FTC reinforced its claims about Facebook’s dominance by citing its share of average daily users, average monthly users, and average user time spent on social media. For example, the FTC alleges that 70% of daily active use of social media apps has occurred on Facebook since 2016.
The new trial shows, Boasberg wrote, that “the FTC has done its homework.”
Regulators say Facebook faces competitive threats from Instagram and WhatsApp
Federal regulators argue that Facebook acquired Instagram and WhatsApp only because the apps posed a competitive threat to the company, pointing to a 2008 email from CEO Mark Zuckerberg in which he wrote that “it’s better to buy than compete.” .
Boasberg found that the FTC offers enough evidence to say that “Facebook has acquired Instagram and WhatsApp in order to neutralize current and likely competitors,” he wrote on Tuesday.
In its amended complaint, attorneys for the FTC asked the judge for remedies, including potentially forcing Facebook to split Instagram and WhatsApp into separate divisions.
Traditionally, winning an antitrust case amounts to proving that a company’s dominance hinders competition and increases prices for consumers, or limits consumer choice.
This standard has always been difficult to apply to Big Tech companies because many of its products and services are free.
But the FTC, under the leadership of fierce tech critic Lina Khan, has been pushing to broaden the agency’s mandate, focusing instead on how companies wield the power to distort markets and damage markets. the global economy.
Khan argued the agency should focus its energy on actions that keep competition strong, rather than just focusing on the prices consumers pay.
In its amended complaint, the FTC argues that Facebook’s illegal monopoly power has hampered innovation, been bad for user privacy and data protection, and subjected users to excessive ads, with little choice. or control over the advertisements that are shown.
Such damage, Facebook replied, is just speculation, saying the FTC did not back its claim that Facebook’s acquisitions resulted in damage.
Facebook tried to get Khan to challenge the case, saying her past work with Congress to study the market power of Big Techs made her too one-sided to be involved in the litigation. Yet Boasberg rejected this.
“While Khan undoubtedly expressed views on Facebook’s monopoly power, those views do not suggest the type of ‘grind ax’ based on personal animosity or financial conflict of interest that disqualified prosecutors. in the past, “wrote the judge.
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/2022/01/11/1072169787/judge-allows-federal-trade-commissions-latest-suit-against-facebook-to-move-forw
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]