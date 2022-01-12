Judge clears latest FTC lawsuit against Facebook to continueExBulletin



Tony Avelar / AP

Federal Trade Commission antitrust lawsuit against Facebook may continue, federal judge ruled on Tuesday, offering the agency a major victory after its first attempt to target the company’s alleged monopoly power was rejected for lack of evidence.

This time, however, the judge found that federal regulators have offered sufficient evidence to assert that Facebook’s acquisition strategy, in particular its takeover of Instagram and WhatsApp, is driven by a “buy or bury” philosophy. In other words, that Facebook would gobble up competitors in order to maintain an illegal monopoly.

“Although the agency may face a daunting task in the future to prove its claims, the court finds that it has now cleared the plea bar and can proceed with the discovery,” wrote the US District Judge. James Boasberg, noting that “the FTC has now alleged enough facts to plausibly establish that Facebook exercises monopoly power in the [personal social networking] services.”

Judge narrows scope for FTC trial

Although this was an overall victory for the FTC, Boasberg narrowed the scope of the lawsuit. He said the accusation that Facebook’s policies regarding interoperability, which is the ability to move smoothly between competing social networks, cannot go forward. Boasberg said Facebook dropped a key policy regarding interoperability in 2018.

A spokesperson for Meta, Facebook’s parent company, said the judge was limiting the scope of the lawsuit.

“Today’s ruling narrows the scope of the FTC’s case by dismissing claims about our platform’s policies. It also acknowledges that the agency faces a ‘daunting task’ to prove its case regarding two acquisitions that she authorized years ago, “said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson added: “We are confident that the evidence will reveal the fundamental weakness of the claims. Our investments in Instagram and WhatsApp have turned them into what they are today. They have been good for the competition, and good. for the people and businesses who choose to use our products. “

In June, Boasberg rejected the FTC’s first attempt to target Facebook’s alleged monopoly power. Part of the reason, he said, is that regulators haven’t shown enough that Facebook has dominance, asking government lawyers to better explain how Facebook has a market share of at least 60. %.

In renewing its complaint, the FTC reinforced its claims about Facebook’s dominance by citing its share of average daily users, average monthly users, and average user time spent on social media. For example, the FTC alleges that 70% of daily active use of social media apps has occurred on Facebook since 2016.

The new trial shows, Boasberg wrote, that “the FTC has done its homework.”

Regulators say Facebook faces competitive threats from Instagram and WhatsApp

Federal regulators argue that Facebook acquired Instagram and WhatsApp only because the apps posed a competitive threat to the company, pointing to a 2008 email from CEO Mark Zuckerberg in which he wrote that “it’s better to buy than compete.” .

Boasberg found that the FTC offers enough evidence to say that “Facebook has acquired Instagram and WhatsApp in order to neutralize current and likely competitors,” he wrote on Tuesday.

In its amended complaint, attorneys for the FTC asked the judge for remedies, including potentially forcing Facebook to split Instagram and WhatsApp into separate divisions.

Traditionally, winning an antitrust case amounts to proving that a company’s dominance hinders competition and increases prices for consumers, or limits consumer choice.

This standard has always been difficult to apply to Big Tech companies because many of its products and services are free.

But the FTC, under the leadership of fierce tech critic Lina Khan, has been pushing to broaden the agency’s mandate, focusing instead on how companies wield the power to distort markets and damage markets. the global economy.

Khan argued the agency should focus its energy on actions that keep competition strong, rather than just focusing on the prices consumers pay.

In its amended complaint, the FTC argues that Facebook’s illegal monopoly power has hampered innovation, been bad for user privacy and data protection, and subjected users to excessive ads, with little choice. or control over the advertisements that are shown.

Such damage, Facebook replied, is just speculation, saying the FTC did not back its claim that Facebook’s acquisitions resulted in damage.

Facebook tried to get Khan to challenge the case, saying her past work with Congress to study the market power of Big Techs made her too one-sided to be involved in the litigation. Yet Boasberg rejected this.

“While Khan undoubtedly expressed views on Facebook’s monopoly power, those views do not suggest the type of ‘grind ax’ based on personal animosity or financial conflict of interest that disqualified prosecutors. in the past, “wrote the judge.