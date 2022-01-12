COVID-19: New Brunswick could see more than 5,000 cases every day over the next month

New Brunswick health officials have painted a grim picture of what the COVID-19 situation in the province could look like in the coming weeks if the trend of high daily cases continues.

Mathieu Chalifoux, the senior COVID-19 public health epidemiologist, announced at a press conference on Tuesday that there are currently 88 people hospitalized due to the disease, the highest number of hospitalizations ever .

The Omicron variant is highly transmissible, and while smoother than the Delta variant, it is by no means gentle, he said.

Chalifoux said that for every 1,000 cases of the Delta variant, 60 hospitalizations are expected. With Omicron, that number is 10.

Although better, this is still enough to put our healthcare system at risk due to the sheer volume of cases, he said.

It is beyond our ability to continue to test and record accurately.

This graph shows the dramatic increase in the number of new daily cases over the past few weeks.

Government of New Brunswick



If current trends continue, the province could see nearly 5,500 cases per day and 220 active hospitalizations at the height of the wave, which is expected to occur in late January or early February, he said.

Among those hospitalized, 14 are in intensive care and 11 people are on a ventilator. Sixty-seven patients are over 60 years old and no one under 19 is hospitalized.

The province says 35 of those hospitalized were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 and tested positive when admitted.

Strike at both ends

The epidemiologist said the isolation requirements will undoubtedly impact our healthcare capacity by forcing staff to quit their jobs.

We will be affected on both sides, Chalifoux said.

In our peak weeks, we can expect more than 5,000 New Brunswickers to develop the disease every day. Over a five-day period, that would represent approximately 25,000 people. Assuming 2.3 people per household, that could mean more than seven percent, or about 55,000 people, isolated at any one time.

This will have an impact not only on our health system, but also on other essential services such as fire departments, police departments, electrical services, etc.

This graph shows the number of cases and hospitalizations that could be expected in the coming weeks if current trends continue.



However, Chalifoux said there is a way to keep the number of cases from exploding at this point.

We all need to do our part to reduce the number of contacts we have, he said.

If we are able to reduce our contact, either by seeing fewer people, distancing ourselves appropriately, or wearing well-fitting masks indoors, then our peak may be reduced by a third of what would occur. without any change in the behavior of the public.

This graph projects the number of cases and hospitalizations that we could see if people reduced their contacts by 10% (red line) and 20% (blue line). The yellow line shows projected cases and hospitalizations if current trends continue.

Government of New Brunswick



Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, said in the coming weeks, New Brunswickers will need to take care of themselves, care for each other and protect those who work to keep us safe. good health and safety.

She said people should make a plan of what to do in case themselves or someone they love contract COVID-19.

This storm will pass, but we are several weeks away from very bad weather, she said.

Despite the grim outlook for the COVID-19 situation, Russell said the province is yet to impose additional restrictions, such as a more restrictive level 3 move on its winter action plan.

She said the province continues to monitor the situation “very closely”.

The province reported 842 new positive rapid point-of-care test results on Tuesday.

“These totals are based on information received from the public by the Department of Health and are not intended to be considered an accurate representation of the total number of cases in the province,” the province said in a statement.

The statement said the province is updating its COVID-19 dashboard to include rapid test results and that “further improvements will be made to the dashboard in the coming weeks.”

What to do if you or a loved one has COVID-19

Russell advised New Brunswickers to make sure they have the right supplies on hand in case they catch COVID-19 on their own or need to care for someone with COVID-19.

These supplies include tissues, pain relieving medications, a thermometer, easy-to-prepare meals like soups, and moisturizing drinks like Gatorade or Pedialyte.

She said the most important thing to do is get the shot. Russell noted that 24% of people hospitalized have had their booster, so it’s not that it eliminates the risk, but it significantly decreases it.

The remaining 76% are unvaccinated, partially vaccinated, or have been six months since their last injection, she said.

For those recovering from COVID-19 at home, Russell said they can take non-prescription medications like Tylenol and ibuprofen to relieve pain and fever, and that the steam from a shower or d A humidifier can help relieve a cough or a sore throat.

Those who isolate themselves at home should try to isolate themselves from other members of the household by staying in a different room, not sharing personal items, and using a separate bathroom, if possible.

Anyone caring for a sick person should wear a properly fitted mask when caring for the person. While medical masks are the best, Russell said a three-layer non-medical mask can be used if it fits well and completely covers the mouth and nose with no gaps.

People with difficulty breathing, waking up, chest pain, and new mental confusion should call 911.

Impact on hospitals

The two provincial regional health networks say they are preparing for the expected high number of COVID-19 patients and staff shortages in the coming weeks.

Dr France Desrosiers, President and CEO of Vitalit Health Network, said that although many health services have been cut, the priority for the health network is to maintain essential services like intensive care, surgeries cases, dialysis, oncology and care for COVID. – positive individuals.

On Tuesday, the health network had 42 hospitalized patients and four in intensive care. The occupancy rate of their hospitals is 94 percent.

She said the health network was working on ways to reduce the number of people in hospitals, such as moving elderly people from hospitals to long-term care and improving primary care so people don’t have to. you don’t have to go to the hospital that often.

Dr John Dornan, interim president and CEO of Horizon Health Network, said COVID was not over yet – far from it.

We are at the start of a very high tidal wave, he said. It’s creeping up now, but in the next two to three weeks it’s going to crash into us like a nobody’s business.

Dornan said they were at the point where they could no longer contain all of the affected and in close contact patients. At the Saint John Regional Hospital, there are currently outbreaks in six units.

He said they were working under an emergency approach, where staff can enter work after five days of isolation if they are positive, rather than 10.

That being said, we are at a crisis level where we are asking people to come back even earlier than five days, Dornan said.

Horizon has canceled more than 360 surgeries in recent weeks, and he admitted that the canceled surgeries were wreaking havoc on affected patients who were waiting.

We had to postpone this, and we don’t like doing it, he said, adding that they continue to provide life-saving and cancer-related surgeries.

Dornan strongly encouraged everyone to reduce their social contacts by 30%.

It is by working together as a team and in a phased approach that we will overcome this pandemic, he said.

