Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens on Tuesday January 11
Here are the most important news, trends and analysis investors need to start their trading day:
1. Wall Street looks stable after major rebound in tech stocks on Monday
Traders on the NYSE floor, Jan.10, 2022.
Source: NYSE
U.S. equity futures were little changed, from higher levels earlier on Tuesday, a day after a late-session tech equity reversal propelled the Nasdaq to a loss of more than 2.5 % to a slight closing gain. In the process, the Index broke its four-game losing streak. The S&P 500, which extended its losing streak to five straight sessions, closed slightly, but it also rebounded from a 2% drop in the afternoon.
The Dow Jones lost nearly 163 points, or nearly 0.5%, falling for four consecutive trading days. However, the 30-stock average moved closer to Monday’s lows by nearly 600 points. The rough start to the year for equities came as the 10-year Treasury yield soared this year, briefly above 1.8% on Monday morning before retreating to those levels. The benchmark yield was lower Tuesday morning at nearly 1.78%.
2. Senate panel to review Powell’s re-appointment as Fed chief
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell awaits the start of a hearing before the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs on Capitol Hill on November 30, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Alex Wong | Getty Images
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell appears before a Senate committee on Tuesday for his confirmation hearing for a second four-year term. Here is Powell’s prepared testimony. In late November, President Joe Biden reappointed Powell, who was elevated to the head of the Fed in 2018 by former President Donald Trump. It was Trump’s Democratic predecessor, former President Barack Obama, who initially appointed Powell to a 14-year term as governor in 2014.
Richard Clarida, Vice Chairman of the Federal Reserve, at the annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, August 23, 2019.
Gérard Miller | CNBC
Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said on Monday he would step down with only a few weeks left in his tenure, after close scrutiny of his equity fund operations during the Covid pandemic . Two regional Fed chairmen, Eric Rosengren of Boston and Robert Kaplan of Dallas, both resigned after questions arose about their business operations.
3. GameStop has had a wild ride over the year since the stock meme craze started.
Tuesday January 11 is the first anniversary of the start of the GameStop’s trading frenzy driven by individual investors banding together on social media in an epic short squeeze that had ramifications on Wall Street and Washington. GameStop climbed over 2,600% in less than three weeks to an all-time high of $ 483 per day on January 28, 2021.
However, the stock closed that day at $ 193.60 en route to a recent close at $ 40.59 on February 19, 2021. GameStop returned above $ 300 per share in June. But the trend since then has been generally weaker. The company has had a few pops along the way, including Friday on its plans to create a marketplace for NFT, non-fungible tokens. But the stock closed at $ 131 on Monday.
4. The daily average of new Covid cases has increased by 50% over the past week
A healthcare worker administers a Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to a child at a testing and vaccination site in San Francisco, California, United States, Monday, January 10, 2022.
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images
The United States averages around 754,000 new cases of Covid per day over the past week, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, an increase of more than 50% from the previous week as the omicron variant continues to rage across the country. That number includes a report of nearly 1.5 million new cases of Covid on Monday, some of which occurred over the weekend when many states suspended data reporting. The country is reporting an average of around 1,650 deaths per day, which is also on the rise, but about half of the peaks seen around the same time last year, before vaccines became widely available.
5. There is a new ranking of the best US ESG stocks and a new number 1
Paul Tudor Jones, Founder and CIO of Just Capital.
Adam Jeffery | CNBC
Just Capital, the ESG investment research group founded by billionaire hedge funds Paul Tudor Jones has just released his new ranking of the best companies in the United States in terms of environmental, social and governance indicators. Alphabet is No.1 on the Just 100 list for 2022, rising four spots from last year and overtaking rival Microsoft in first place. The list reflects the dominant position of tech companies in the market, but there is one notable exception: Meta Platforms, formerly Facebook, which has lost nearly 700 places this year in the total universe of 1,000 ranked stocks, placing it far behind. behind its technology peers and even companies. generally not considered ESG leaders, including Exxon Mobil.
Reuters contributed to this report. Follow all market actions like a pro on CNBC Pro. Get the latest pandemic news with CNBC’s coronavirus coverage.
