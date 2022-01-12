Business
Stock futures drift slightly higher after tech rebound
Stock futures opened slightly higher on Tuesday night after a rally during the usual trading day, with markets at least temporarily finding relief in assurances from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that the central bank would intervene if necessary to contain inflation.
S&P 500 contracts rose. Futures on the Nasdaq also rose after the Nasdaq Composite closed 1.4% higher on Tuesday on its best day in three weeks, as tech stocks rebounded from recent declines.
Powell’s re-appointment hearing before the Senate Banking Committee was a key target for investors on Tuesday, with the central bank chief reiterating that the Fed would use its policy tools to push down stubbornly high prices.
If we see inflation persist at high levels, for longer than expected, if we need to raise interest rates more over time, then we will, Powell said during the hearing.
The central bank had previously telegraphed that it was considering three interest rate hikes this year to push benchmark rates up from their current levels near zero. However, some highs Wall Street companies predicted the Fed will hike its rates four times given the inflationary environment.
And the latest inflation reports are expected to continue to arrive hot. The Bureau of Labor Statistics is expected to release the December U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) Wednesday morning, which is expected to show prices jumped 7.0% in the same month last year, the largest jump since 1982.
But while Powell doubled down on the Fed’s target of curbing inflation and using interest rate hikes as a tool to achieve it, he did not further reveal the Fed’s plan to start cutting. its balance sheet of nearly $ 9 trillion. Minutes from the December Fed meeting last week suggested central bank officials were starting to discuss the Fed’s balance sheet downsizing after nearly two years of asset purchases to help prop up stocks. markets during the pandemic. Powell reiterated during his hearing that he expected the bankruptcy process to begin this year.
“I think the biggest comment on the minds of most investors we talk to in the world would be a ‘policy error’ that the Fed might be too aggressive,” Brian Belski, chief investment strategist at BMO Capital markets, told Yahoo Finance Live on Tuesday. “Mr. Powell basically came out today and said it’s going to be a process… as far as how long it’s going to take, and I think that’s what calms investors.”
While the outlook for higher borrowing costs and tighter financial conditions fueled volatility in U.S. stocks and tech stocks, especially in the last session, Tuesday’s session saw a reversal, the Nasdaq Composite , with a strong technological component, clearly outperforming.
“The problem with the technology, I would say, is not so much that of a little exposure to the additional duration because the growth is further away, but it is simply a problem of valuation,” Simeon Hyman, ProShares Global Investment Strategist , told Yahoo Finance Live on Tuesday. “And indeed, those heaviest, most capitalized tech stocks were perhaps just a little expensive at the end of last year and early 2022. But don’t rule out good growth stories altogether because they The biggest defense against inflation is growth in earnings and dividends.
6:09 p.m. ET Tuesday: Stock futures open slightly higher
Here’s where the markets were trading Tuesday night:
S&P 500 Futures Contracts (ES = F): +0.5 point (+ 0.01%), at 4,705.50
Dow Futures (YM = F): +2 points (+ 0.01%), at 36,130.00
Nasdaq Futures (NQ = F): +3.5 points (+ 0.02%) to 15,834.50
Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on twitter
Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance
Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, Youtube, and reddit
Sources
2/ https://news.yahoo.com/stock-market-news-live-updates-january-12-2022-232247890.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]