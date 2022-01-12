Business
Sensex Today: Live Stock Market Updates: Sensex Rises 550 Points, Recovers 61,000; Nifty50 tests 18,200; Voda Idea jumps 6%; Easy Trip board approves 1: 1 bonus issue
Benchmarks traded higher on Wednesday, following strong gains in other Asian markets, with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell appearing less hawkish in his testimony to the U.S. Congress overnight about the account recently released rendition of the December Policy Review. The US dollar hit a six-week low, increasing appetite for risky assets. Domestic investors were eagerly awaiting the start of the third quarter earnings season, with results from TCS, Infosys and Wipro expected later today.
Easy Trip Planners: Board recommended free issuance of equity shares at a 1: 1 ratio
The best real estate winners
In 2022, the real estate market trend is expected to be even stronger. The various state and central government initiatives keep the residential asset class in favor. This revived the residential sector leading to a multi-level uptrend. Despite the fact that the markets were shaking, the real estate index held up well in the middle of the week. The real estate index is likely to maintain its bullish momentum even further.
– Rohit Poddar, Managing Director, Poddar Housing & Development on BSE Realty crossing the 4000 mark
“The government will probably own 35.8% of the capital of Vodafone Idea but does not want to run the company”
Sensex jumps 450 points to 61,000
Jhunjhunwala leaves this underperformance in the third quarter
Investor Ace Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has sold much of his stake in specialty retail chain The Mandhana Retail Ventures, potentially indicating his exit from the company. According to the latest shareholder data filed by the company, Jhunjhunwala’s name was not on the list of major shareholders, signaling either that he left the stock or that his stake fell below 1%.
JUST IN: Bajaj Finance Board will consider raising funds through debt issuance / issuance of non-convertible debentures; reserve 2%
RattanIndia Enterprises to invest Rs 350 cr in its Cocoblu Retail arm
Morgan Stanley’s Ridham Desai Says The Market Is Doing Well As We Are In A New Cycle Of Profits
We believe the best case scenario for Vodafone Idea would have been for the company to get a government bailout. Thus, they can continue their operations for the next 3-4 years, and in the meantime, if they had been able to raise funds, to the tune of around Rs 20,000 to 25,000 crore, it would have helped them with the most. ARPU must join in and allow for any significant loss of market share and gradually discharge the financial responsibility it has.
– Hemang Jani, Equity Strategist and Group Senior Vice President, MOFSL
Vodafone Idea & 3 other actions in F&O Ban
Short-term dynamics reflect a market in full control of the bulls. The good results expected from the three IT majors today should give the market resilience. Major banks’ results from Saturday will also be good thanks to lower provisioning and higher NIMs. Although Omicron cases are exploding in Europe and the United States, the message from the market is that this is a manageable risk. Interestingly, despite the Fed chief’s hawkish statement that they will “use the full range of policy tools to prevent higher inflation from taking hold,” the yield on US 10-year bonds has dropped slightly. This indicates that the market has already anticipated three or even four rate hikes in 2022.
– Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
STOCK BUZZING: Tata Teleservices hits 5% lower circuit because it said it will opt for converting the amount of interest on AGR contributions to equity and after the conversion, the government stake in the company is expected to be about 9.5%.
Sector watch
Main Sensex contributors in the opening of offers
Nifty50 is approaching 18,200
OPENING BELL: Sensex wins 350 points, Nifty50 exceeds 18,150; Vodafone Idea increases by 6%, Adani Power by 4%
Pre-open session: Sensex climbs 350 points, Nifty above 18,150
Asian stocks rise in early trade
Asian stocks rose in relief, and the dollar hit a six-week low on Wednesday, after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell appeared less hawkish than expected in his testimony to Congress as he charted the course to get out of the parameters of pandemic policy. MSCI’s largest Asia-Pacific stock index outside of Japan 1% to a one-month high, led by a 3.5% jump for tech stocks in Hong Kong, the Nikkei in Japan has increased by 1.9%.
TCS, Infosys and Wipro announce third quarter results
Three IT majors TCS, Infosys NSE 0.26% and Wipro, all components of Nifty50, will publish their quarterly results on Wednesday. Given the recent outperformance of IT stocks, analysts believe strong earnings would be a prerequisite for maintaining high valuations. For now, they account for the same on the back of secular trends in large-scale demand, healthy transactions, and active M&A activity.
SGX Nifty signs a positive start
Shrewd futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange traded 112 points, or 0.62%, up to 18,203, signaling that Dalal Street was heading for a positive start on Wednesday.
Technical view: Nifty50 obstacle intact at 18,200
Nifty50 climbed Tuesday for the third consecutive session of a volatile day for the market. The index eventually formed a bullish candle on the daily chart. Analysts said the upside hurdle of 18,200 is intact. The index could find support around the 17,900-950 level, they said.
Wall Street rallies as Powell presents plans to fight inflation
Wall Street stocks rallied on Tuesday, ignoring recent weakness following the appearance in Congress of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, as oil prices sprinted higher. The S&P 500 rose 42.78 points to 4,713.07 and the Dow added 183.15 points to 36,252.02. The Nasdaq gained 210.62 points to 15,153.45, while the Russell 2000 gained 22.85 points to 2,194. The indices are all in the red so far this month.
The rupee increases for the 3rd day and gains 11 paise against the dollar
The rupee jumped 11 paise to close at a more than three-month high of 73.94 against the US dollar on Tuesday, marking its third consecutive session of gains amid a weak US currency abroad and a firm trend in national actions. In the interbank forex market, the local unit opened strongly at 73.94 against the greenback and saw an intraday high of 73.83 and a low of 74.00. It ended up at 73.94, up 11 paise.
Sensex, nice Tuesday
Continuing its winning streak for the third session in a row, the BSE benchmark Sensex added 221 more points to revise the 60,500 level on Tuesday, supported by buying mostly computer and financial stocks. After the initial hiccups, the 30-stock benchmark held steady throughout the session and hit the day’s high of 60,689.25. He finally finished 221.26 points, or 0.37% more, at 60,616.89. Likewise, the NSE Nifty gained 52.45 points or 0.29% to finish at 18,055.75.
Hello dear reader! Here’s something to start your trading day
