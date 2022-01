Analysis: After surge in US bank stocks, options traders brace for earnings-fueled volatility

NEW YORK, Jan. 11 (Reuters) – Bank stocks have rallied in recent weeks, but a resumption of hedging of a key financial sector exchange-traded fund may be a sign that investors are wary of market volatility. earnings season, options market experts said. With big banks like JP Morgan (JPM.N), Wells Fargo and Citigroup Inc (CN) set to kick off the earnings season on Friday, the one-month moving average of open put options on the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF.P) exceeds the number of open calls by almost 1.9. This is the most bearish ratio for the financial ETF of $ 48 billion ahead of quarterly results since banks released Q1 2020 earnings, Reuters analysis of Trade Alert data showed. Put options are typically used to protect against price drops, while calls are often used to bet on price gains. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Expectations of higher yields and new loans, along with a shift from growth stocks to economically sensitive and relatively cheap stocks, pushed the S&P 500 Financials (.SPSY) up 5.05% until Monday, his best start to the year since 2012. The bearish positioning of options likely reflects investor protection in the sector. Some of the biggest bank stocks have been notoriously volatile around earnings season, said Ilya Feygin, senior strategist at WallachBeth Capital. JPMorgan shares, for example, have fallen for five straight quarters on the day of the earnings release. Citi and Wells Fargo shares have fallen on earnings day in 6 of the past 8 quarters. “I really don’t like to wait long for this stuff in earnings. It presents a lot of downside risk,” Feygin said. The relative rise in puts follows significant inflows into the industry. XLF withdrew $ 2.15 billion in December, its best month since May, helping to take 2021 net inflows to a record $ 9.64 billion. The fund was up 32% last year – like the S&P Banks Index (.SPXBK) – compared to the 27% rise of the S&P 500 Index (.SPX). Overall, the picture for banking results is likely to be positive and analysts expect executives to take a bullish note on the outlook for core earnings. Read more “The finance rally makes a lot of sense as banks that earn their money from business loans or mortgages benefit from a steeper yield curve, while banks and brokers with offsetting transactions benefit from cutoff rates. short term higher, “said Steve Sosnick, chief strategist. at Interactive Brokers. “We have both, but the speed of movement inspires suspicion, and therefore the coverage,” he said. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili and Nick Zieminski Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

