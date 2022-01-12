Strong PH saving, stock market forecast for this year

Despite a new wave of COVID-19 cases triggered by the more contagious variant of Omicron, investment firm First Metro Investment Corp. (FMIC) expects the Philippine economy to grow at a faster pace of 6-7% this year, raising the outlook for corporate earnings and the stock market.

The FMIC expects the main index of the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSEi) to reach 7,900-8,100 in 2022, fueled by positive investor sentiment and an attractive valuation. Corporate profits are expected to rise 35% from 28% last year.

Despite the ongoing pandemic and Omicron causing the third wave of infections, we are still optimistic that Philippine growth will accelerate and return to its 6-7% trajectory in 2022, the FMIC president said on Tuesday, Jose Patricio Dumlao.

The FMIC expects the country’s growth to be driven by sustained domestic demand, lower inflation, election spending and accelerated government spending on infrastructure projects.

Business and consumer confidence is also cautiously positive given the greater availability of vaccines and the easing of lockdowns, quarantine measures and mobility restrictions. Our external position has remained strong, supported by manageable external debt, steady inflows of US dollars from remittances and BPOs (business process outsourcing) and high gross international reserves, said Dumlao.

Faster GDP growth

In a briefing, University of Asia and the Pacific economist Victor Abola said if gross domestic product (GDP) grows faster than 6%, the country’s debt-to-GDP ratio is expected to drop from 65 to 67% in 2022.

Although the government is borrowing, as the economy grows faster, there is no cause for concern at this time, Abola said.

As the country still enjoyed a relatively better external sector or record of transactions with the rest of the world than its peers thanks to foreign exchange income from BPOs and Filipino overseas remittances, Abola sees a weak probability that the Philippine sovereign will obtain credit downgrades this year.

While the upcoming presidential elections remained a risk that Abola said would be even greater than any risk from the Omicron wave, the economist said it doesn’t matter who is president as long as the electoral process is credible.

Credibility is the key

We have momentum. We have the basis to grow faster. It could be a bit quicker with one type of candidate or another, depending on your belief, he said, adding, however, that at the end of the day it is the credibility of the elections that would be at stake.

Inflation is expected to decelerate more quickly to 3.5-3.7%, returning to target levels this year, giving Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas the opportunity to keep its key rates unchanged.

Cristina Ulang, vice president and head of research at FMIC, said stock investors would likely be willing to pay 16.9 times projected profits this year and 13.9 times next year.

Investors were urged to focus on stocks that could withstand inflation and rising commodity costs and interest rates, those that would benefit in an election year, those with very strong balance sheets and who have the ability to declare higher dividends. INQ

Read more