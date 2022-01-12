Emera Announces Significant Increase in Delivery of Hydropower to Muskrat Falls





Halifax-based Emera reports a dramatic and timely increase in the amount of hydroelectricity from Muskrat Falls flowing from Newfoundland to Nova Scotia via the marine link. The energy conglomerate says deliveries from the so-called “Nova Scotia block” were between 70 and 100 percent of contract amounts from mid-December to early January. News of the “vastly improved situation” has reached Emera’s final submission to regulators hearing its request to recover $ 1.7 billion in final costs from Nova Scotia Power taxpayers for the marine link. At the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board hearings in December, Emera admitted that only 19% of the Nova Scotia block was delivered between August and November 2021. This was the result of persistent software problems on the Newfoundland and Labrador portion of the project, which is owned by Nalcor. Nova Scotia Power customer groups have complained that taxpayers are being asked to pay the full cost of the Maritime Link when only a fraction of the promised electricity is being delivered. Expedited deliveries In December, in testimony, Nova Scotia Power chief David Landigran predicted that deliveries were about to increase. In her final submission, Emera said this had happened. Emera said she had obtained “full and sustained delivery” of hydroelectricity from Muskrat Falls since the Nova Scotia Utilities and Review Board hearings in December. (Paul Withers / CBC) “In recent weeks, the entire Nova Scotia block has been delivered as planned, subject only to limited planned outages due to downsizing on statutory holidays,” Emera said in a filing from the 7 January. Nova Scotia Power spokeswoman Jacqueline Foster said on Tuesday that flows continue at levels similar to those mentioned in the Jan. 7 filing. Muskrat Falls is years behind The Maritime Link was built by Nova Scotia Power Maritime Link, a subsidiary of Emera, to bring hydroelectricity from Muskrat Falls to the province via a 177 kilometer submarine cable crossing the Cabot Strait. While Emera’s transportation system was built on time and on budget, the Muskrat Falls megaproject is years behind schedule. It was supposed to send 20 percent of its production and additional electricity dubbed the Nova Scotia block to the province as of 2018. The Nova Scotia bloc did not begin to sink until August 2021, under an “acceleration deal” between Emera and Nalcor that saw Nalcor fueled with the promise of catching up with the rest. later. Production was limited by persistent software issues on the Labrador Island Link, a 1,100 kilometer high voltage DC transmission line from Muskrat Falls in central Labrador, site of the 824 megawatt power plant, to Soldiers Pond on the Avalon Peninsula. Consumer groups say the final bill would have to wait until the Labrador Island link, which is still being commissioned, is fully operational. $ 205 million in additional fuel costs Since 2018, Nova Scotia Power customers have paid $ 205 million in additional fuel costs to generate alternative electricity due to failed deliveries from Muskrat Falls. But with the electricity flowing now, Emera is urging regulators to approve his request. “Since achieving full and sustained delivery of the Nova Scotia block in accordance with the 2013 agreements in December, Nova Scotia Power Maritime Link believes it has reached the appropriate stage for full cost recovery,” he said. declared.

