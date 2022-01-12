JPM 2022: Tullman’s Transcarent Confirms $ 1.62 Billion Valuation with $ 200 Million Series C and Seeks to Expand into Home Care

After its stealth launch last March, Transcarent landed $ 200 million in Series C funding to fuel its no-premium approach to employer-sponsored health care.

The capital injection pushes the company’s valuation to $ 1.62 billion, propelling Transcarent to the rank of digital health unicorns, the startup confirmed to Fierce Healthcare.

The accelerated growth of the company reveals investor enthusiasm for the transformative potential of the Transcarents service model, CEO Glen Tullman said in an interview.

Nobody trusts payers today. You have the largest and fastest growing market in our entire economy, billions of dollars, and yet no one has figured it out, he said. Investors look at it and say, “If anyone found this, imagine.” The size of the opportunity is huge.

Transcarent is capitalizing on this opportunity, said the former Livongo CEO, with a fully risky model, paying suppliers up front and partnering with employers without charging them a monthly fee per employee.

This is a big win for employers, who often pay exorbitant fees for employee benefits. The average cost of insurance per employee increased 6.3% in 2021.

Thanks to the Transcarents app, employees can connect with providers 24 hours a day and pay no premiums or coinsurance, allowing them to receive care when they need it instead of delaying services due to delays. high costs.

Getting it wrong costs so much money. Trying to save money on it just isn’t smart, Tullman said. Someone has to lead the way and create this new vision.

While keeping people healthy results in lower overall costs, Transcarent still gets paid, taking a percentage of the amount it saves its patients by providing a service to them.

Some leading investors are buying into Tullman’s vision for the future of healthcare. Kinnevik and Human Capital led the Series C cycle, with participation from Ally Bridge Group as well as previous investors including General Catalyst, GreatPoint Ventures, Threshold Ventures and Merck Global Health Innovation Fund.

Major healthcare systems such as Northwell Health, Intermountain Healthcare and Rush University Medical Center have also contributed to the cycle, pursuing a new payer model where providers don’t have to struggle with claim denials “and we could have invested much more also, we just didn’t have room, Tullman said.

Tullman was CEO of diabetes management company Livongo from 2014 to 2018, before Teladoc acquired the company in 2020 for $ 18.5 billion.

After demonstrating the quality and economic benefits of digital health through Livongo, he said investors asked him if he could apply these changes to the rest of healthcare.

For years, we eagerly awaited a broader value reform in the healthcare sector and felt that it had never been fully addressed, mainly because no entity was willing to create a better end-to-end health and care experience from scratch. , said Christian Scherrer, chief investment officer of Kinnevik, in a declaration. We see Transcarent as the first company to tackle the challenge head-on in a new and different way, first and foremost consumer-centric.

The new unicorn made waves in the market when it announced a partnership with Walmart in October, marking the retail giants’ first collaboration to give employers access to its prices for pharmaceuticals and services. health.

As Tullman said, when large self-insured employers want the purchasing power of Walmart, they say, “Talk to Transcarent.”

The startup also acquired surgical care provider BridgeHealth last October. Tullman hinted that there may be more deals on the horizon, noting that Transcarent plans to cover 90% of people’s average needs, which includes home care as well as complex care for conditions such as cancer and behavioral health issues.

In each of these buckets, we make a decision: are we building it, are we in partnership, or are we buying it? It’s a constant discussion, he says.

The startup’s primary focus remains to deliver a high-quality, low-cost experience that makes it easier for patients to stay healthy, said Tullman, a prospect Transcarent is uniquely positioned to provide.

No one else can do it, he says. There are many point solutions and many larger solutions that do not work well. Were the first to bring together all key stakeholders.