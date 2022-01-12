Stock markets are exploding globally despite the Omicron crisis. here’s why





Indian stocks surged for a fourth straight session on Wednesday, with gains seen across the board as Asian peers edged up after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell appeared less hawkish than expected in testimony to the US Congress Tuesday. The comments appear to calm the nerves of investors amid concerns over the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus, which has led to an increase in Covid-19 infection across the world. Powell reassured investors that the Fed will tackle inflation to prolong economic expansion. His response resulted in gains in Asian stocks and in US and European futures. Powell also said monetary policy would return to normal and interest rates could be raised sooner than expected. Read also | Sensex climbs around 400 pts to recover level 61K in the first trades According to the Bloomberg news agency, Hong Kong stocks hit their highest levels in five weeks. Shares in Japan also rose. While in China, tech stocks rallied, cheap valuations and the prospect of easing monetary conditions attracted buyers, Bloomberg added. In India, Sensex on Wednesday morning topped 61,000 as the National Stock Exchange’s wider Nifty 50 traded at 18,197.05 points, more than 141 points higher than Tuesday’s closing session at 18,055 points. On Sensex, UltraTech Cement, RIL, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Bank and Tata Steel were among the top winners on Wednesday. Read also | More than 50% of the European population could be infected with Omicron in 6 to 8 weeks: WHO This surge in the country’s stock market comes amid a massive spike in cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) fueled by the Omicron variant, which has infected nearly 4,900 patients so far. India saw another spike in its daily Covid-19 tally on Monday with 194,720 cases in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. Active cases are approaching one million. But, experts say the risk is “manageable”. Although Omicron cases are exploding in Europe and the United States, the message from the market is that this is a manageable risk. The near-term momentum reflects a market in full control of the bulls, said Dr VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services. Meanwhile, following Powell’s comments on Tuesday, US futures rose, indicating a firm open for US stocks after the S&P 500 halted a five-day decline and the Nasdaq 100 outperformed. (With contributions from the agency)

