Are you doing this COVID test wrong? Experts debate where to stick the swab
(NEXSTAR) Many Americans rely on home COVID-19 tests to determine if that sore throat and stuffy nose is the omicron variant, a cold, or something else. But as complaints emerge, the tests are slow to understand the highly contagious variant, advice is spreading on Twitter suggesting you should take this COVID home test a little differently.
Some biologists, doctors and epidemiologists have said that swabbing your throat in addition to your nose (using the same swab) could help detect a positive COVID case more accurately and sooner.
Dr. Bob Wachter, President of Medicine, University of California, San Francisco School of Medicine, shared one of these anecdotes on Saturday. Wachter’s 28-year-old son was sick with symptoms of COVID, he said, so Wachter went to get him tested.
“Local pharmacies were out of rapid tests, but I had one on hand. It came out (I was wearing an N95) and we used it with a nasal swab. It was negative, ”Wachter tweeted.
“I was wondering if this was an example of the newly reported problems with false negative rapid tests in the early days of an Omicron infection,” the doctor continued.
Wachter had seen reports that taking a saliva sample might help detect the virus earlier, so he returned the next day and swabbed his son’s tongue and tonsils first, then put the stick in his nose. “A little disgusting,” he admitted.
The results have been positive.
Was it the fact that the test was taken a day later or that it included saliva (or something else) that affected the results? There is no peer-reviewed science to back up what Wachter and others are doing, but there is anecdotal support from at least a few doctors.
Eric Feigl-Ding, eminent epidemiologist and former professor at Harvard Medical School, recommended the saliva sample method for omicron and told the Washington Post that it was supported by a “confluence of data.”
Michael Mina, also an epidemiologist and alumnus of Harvard Medical, explained on Twitter: “The virus can start lower. A throat + nasal swab can improve the chances of a swab catching the virus.
The Israeli Ministry of Health is already directing people to to rub your throat with your nose when using the test kits, reports Reuters. The UK Health Security Agency has established a video tutorial on YouTube showing how to take the combined sample.
There is also a small study, which has yet to be peer reviewed, of 29 people in New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco with the omicron variant of COVID. He found that PCR tests of saliva samples were able to detect the virus about three days before antigen tests on nasal samples.
But until there is peer-reviewed science, the Food and Drug Administration’s position remains the same: follow directions.
“The FDA advises that COVID-19 tests should be used as authorized, including following their instructions for use regarding obtaining the sample to be tested, the agency said in a statement. mailing declaration, citing fears that people could injure themselves by using the kits improperly.
Nam Tran, the professor who leads COVID-19 testing at UC Davis Health, told BuzzFeed News something like food residue in the throat or mouth could also affect the results.
Additionally, it is not clear how accurate home tests are when done with a throat swab, as it has not been systematically tested.
Some testing sites run by local health departments, hospitals, clinics and private companies have switched to collecting saliva samples or a throat swab instead of the nasal swab we used to have. familiar (for better or for worse).
Regardless of how you collect the sample, experts remind people that a test result offers limited information even when performed correctly: whether or not the virus is detected in that sample at that time. . To find out whether or not you are infected, you need to take tests regularly. For the most accurate results, look for a PCR test when possible.
