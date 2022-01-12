US stocks rebound, investors digest news of 2022 rate hikes





Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, United States, January 10, 2022. REUTERS / Brendan McDermid Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

US stocks reverse bullish on Fed remarks

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell says he expects to hike rates this year

European and Asian equities rebound

U.S. Treasury yields retreat from two-year highs NEW YORK, Jan. 11 (Reuters) – U.S. stocks rebounded and Treasury yields retreated in choppy trading on Tuesday as investors absorbed the Federal Reserve’s remarks that interest rates are expected to rise this year, as foreseen. In comments to U.S. lawmakers, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said he expected the Fed to hike rates and end asset purchases this year, but the central bank has made no decision on when to tighten monetary policy. “Inflation is way above target. The economy no longer needs or wants the very accommodative policies that we put in place,” Powell said in his testimony. Read more Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com Register The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) closed up 0.51%, the S&P 500 (.SPX) added 0.92% and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) climbed 1.41%. The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) rose 0.84% ​​and the gauge of MSCI stocks around the world (.MIWD00000PUS) gained 0.94%. “Comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell reassured investors that the Fed is ready to tighten monetary policy to maintain price stability,” analysts at Australian bank ANZ said in a note. Inflationary pressures prompted the Fed in December to signal its intention to tighten policy faster than expected, possibly even raising rates in March, although this is before it becomes clear how fast the variant will be. of the Omicron coronavirus would spread. Some investors were relieved that the Fed did not appear more hawkish than the market expected, which helped Treasury yields retreat slightly from two-year highs reached earlier. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields retreated to 1.741%, after peaking nearly two years above 1.8% overnight. Two-year Treasury yields, which are very sensitive to interest rates, fell to 0.8966%, from a high of 0.945% last seen in February 2020. The resumption of risk appetite weighed on the dollar. The dollar index, which measures the currency against a basket of six major currencies, fell 0.34% to 95.614. A weaker dollar pushed the euro up 0.3% to $ 1.13670. The weaker dollar benefited bullion and spot gold rose 1.2% to $ 1,822.75 an ounce. US gold futures gained 1.34% to $ 1,822.50 an ounce. US consumer inflation data for December will be released on Wednesday, with the headline CPI expected to hit 7% year-on-year, strengthening the case for a rate hike sooner rather than later. Bloomberg Barclays Index “We continue to believe that the take-off in March is increasingly likely. How these debates are settled will likely have implications for rate hikes after take-off,” Nomura economists said in a report, referring to to US monetary policy. “In particular, we believe the comments about earlier runoff and less aggressive rate hikes support our view that the Fed will slow the pace of rate hikes to two per year in 2023.” Oil has hit nearly $ 82 a barrel, bolstered by tight supply and is hoping the increase in coronavirus cases and the spread of the Omicron variant won’t derail a rebound in global demand. US crude recently rose 3.82% to $ 81.22 a barrel and Brent to $ 83.72, up 3.52% on the day. A greater risk appetite supported bitcoin, which rose 2.1% to $ 42,722.21, after falling below $ 40,000 the day before for the first time since September. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Karin Strohecker, Sujata Rao and Tommy Wilkes in London and Anshuman Daga in Singapore Editing by David Goodman, Gareth Jones, Mark Heinrich and Cynthia Osterman Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/global-markets-wrapup-3-pix-2022-01-11/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos