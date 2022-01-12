Business
Why Stock Markets Are Rising Despite Rising Omicron Cases
Indian stock markets were firm today amid positive global stocks after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell appeared less hawkish than expected in testimony to Congress. The Sensex was up over 500 points as Nifty traded above 18,200 at noon. Federal Reserve Chief Jerome Powell said on Tuesday he was determined to contain soaring inflation, but pledged to maintain the healthy recovery in the world’s largest economy.
Indian markets are up for the fourth consecutive session despite an increase in covid cases. India has added 1,947,720 new coronavirus infections, representing the total COVID-19 case tally, which includes 4,868 cases of the Omicron variant, according to the latest data from the Union Ministry of Health. Active cases rose to 9 55,319, the highest in 211 days.
Although Omicron cases are exploding in Europe and the United States, the message from the market is that this is a manageable risk. The short-term momentum reflects a market that is in full control of the bulls, ”said Dr VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
Nifty’s IT index rose 0.3%. Technology major Infosys rose more than 1% while Wipro and TCS were down about 0.5% each. The companies will release their third quarter results later today. IT stocks rose 55% in 2020 and 59.6% in 2021, with investors betting on surging demand as people went online during the pandemic.
The good results expected from the three IT majors today should give the market resilience. The results of major banks from Saturday will also be good thanks to lower provisioning and higher NIMs, ”Vijayakumar said.
Regarding the risks associated with the expected Fed rate hikes this year, he said: “It is interesting that despite the Fed chief’s statement that they” will use the full range of policy tools to prevent higher inflation from taking root, “the US 10- the yield on one-year bonds has fallen slightly. This indicates that the market has already anticipated three or even four rate hikes in 2022.”
Rahul Sharma, co-owner of Equity 99, said there are a lot of positive expectations in the market for third quarter results.
Manish Hathiramani, Owner Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments, said: Markets have held well above the 18,000 level. We should expect 18400-18500 as our next target. Since the market has good support at 17700, any intraday correction should be used to build up long positions on the Nifty. “
All eyes are also on data on consumer price inflation in India due later today, with a Reuters poll of 41 economists showing an increase in retail price inflation to 5.80%. last month against 4.91% in November. (With contributions from the agency)
