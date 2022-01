IBM, Black Diamond Therapeutics, Rivian, Tesla: what to watch on the stock market today

Wall Street stock indexes edged down in morning trading ahead of testimony from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who could offer clues to future rate hikes. Here’s what we watched on Tuesday: UBS downgrades IBM stock rating IBM -1.60% for sale and lowered its price target.

Manufacturer of electric trucks Rivian s RIVN 2.59% CEOleft the companylast month as the startup ramped up production of its first three models. The all-electric Rivian R1T truck in Times Square on registration day, November 10, 2021.

Tesla TSLA 0.59% sold 70,847 Chinese-made vehicles in December, the China Passenger Car Association said on Tuesday.

Zynga ZNGA 4.86% still spices up. Game makers’ stock climbed 41% on Monday after Take-Two Interactive TTWO 3.80% said he would buy it, but Tuesday morning he was still moving forward.

Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics BDTX 13.33% surged after the precision oncology company received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for a study of its cancer treatment BDTX-1535.

Abercrombie & Fitch ANF 7.88% warned that sales for the holiday quarter would be lower than its previous estimate due to inventory delays and increased restrictions from Covid-19.

Accolade ACCD health insurance company 27.69% reported income for the recent quarter which more than doubled from the previous year.

Albertsons ACI -9.75% reported better-than-expected third quarter results and raised its forecast for adjusted earnings and sales growth for the full year. Card of the day Investors are betting that impending interest rate hikes will fuel financial profits and make the sector more attractive than technology, one of the main contributors to last year's rally.

