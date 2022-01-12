Connect with us

Bitcoin trades in tandem with stocks? This chart shows this relationship as markets face a more hawkish Fed.

32 seconds ago

The argument has been around for a long time, some bitcoin supporters have presented the cryptocurrency as digital gold, a hedge against inflation and a store of value.

But others point out that bitcoin has recently traded in tandem with sentiment around the stock market, particularly in recent months, as investors adjust to the Federal Reserve’s plans to tighten financial conditions for the first time in nearly two years, and ahead of schedule .

As proof of this trend, the 100-day correlation between bitcoin BTCUSD,
+ 1.51%
and stocks represented by the S&P 500 SPX,
+ 0.92%,
reached around 0.49 on Tuesday, the highest level since July 2020, according to Dow Jones Market data.

Additionally, the 60-day correlation between bitcoin and the S&P 500 reached 0.54, the highest since at least 2010, the early days of cryptocurrency.

Correlation, which refers to the extent to which different assets trade against each other, ranges from -1.00 to 1.00. A positive correlation means that the assets have moved in the same direction, while a negative correlation means that they have moved in the opposite direction.

The higher the absolute value of the coefficient, the stronger the relationship. This chart shows that bitcoin has maintained a positive correlation with the S&P and Nasdaq Composite since February 2020, respectively, meaning that assets are generally moving in the same direction. It also shows an upward trend in the correlation of bitcoin with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite since August 2021.

Correlation coefficient between bitcoin and the Nasdaq Composite, the S&P 500, Gold and the WSJ Dollar Index, respectively (excluding bitcoin changes on weekends)

Dow Jones Market Data, CoinDesk

Specifically, the 100-day correlation between bitcoin and tech stocks represented by the Nasdaq Composite COMP,
+1.41%
hit a local high of around 0.47 on Friday, the highest since October 2020.

The rate-sensitive Nasdaq fell during a difficult start to the year, ending the first week three percentage points of correction territory, before regaining significant lost ground on Monday and Tuesday.

Since early 2021, the correlation coefficient between bitcoin and the S&P 500 or the Nasdaq Composite is much higher than between bitcoin and gold, which has been traditionally seen as a hedge against inflation. Bitcoin and gold, however, have had a negative correlation for several periods.

Around the second half or the end of last year, I think bitcoin really caught up with the macro environment, said Jason Lau, COO of the crypto exchange OkCoin. News on the Fed, news on COVID, news on anything, especially with inflation expectations, really kind of fueled this narrative.

As bitcoin traded lower from its November high, crypto mining stocks suffered even bigger losses. According to crypto-data analysis firm Arcane Research, its market-capitalization-weighted index, made up of 15 of the largest publicly traded bitcoin mining companies, is down nearly 50%, in contrast to the drop in 38% of bitcoin since November 10, when Bitcoin hit an all-time high.

Mining stocks tend to outperform bitcoin in bull cycles and underperform bitcoin in a downtrend, Arcane research noted in a Tuesday report.

With U.S. stocks ending higher on Tuesday, bitcoin also rebounded from Monday’s losses, trading at around $ 42,873, up 2.8% in the past 24 hours. Ether ETHUSD,
+ 2.20%
gained 5.6% to about $ 3,242. Bitcoin mining company Marathon Digital Holdings MARA,
+ 2.25%
closed up 2.2% on Tuesday at around $ 29.58. Crypto Ebang International EBON mining equipment company,
+ 9.56%
registered a gain of 9.6% to about $ 1.03.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA,
+ 0.51%
ended up 183 points on Tuesday, or 0.5%, to around 36,252. The S&P 500 ended up 0.9%, while the Nasdaq Composite posted a gain of 1.4%.

Read more: Nasdaq leads stocks higher as investors accept Powell’s testimony in stride

To listen: How crypto is making us rethink money

Ken Jimenez contributed to this article

