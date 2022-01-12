Volkswagen sales affected by chip shortages as fears rise over Omicron’s impact in China





The power station and automatic towers of the storage facility at Volkswagen headquarters in Wolfsburg, Germany AFP via Getty Images





Volkswagen



said on Wednesday it delivered 8.8 million vehicles in 2021, down 4.5% from 2020, as supply chain bottlenecks hamper the group’s ability to meet demand during the global economic recovery. The world’s second-largest automaker, which sells cars under its namesake brand and other brands including

Porsche

, Audi and SEAT said on Tuesday that sales in the crucial Chinese market had fell 14% to 3.3 million vehicles, blaming the semiconductor shortage for the difficulties in what the company called exceptionally difficult circumstances.

Volkswagen



(ticker XE: VOW) Officials have indicated that supply chain issues that plagued production in 2021 will continue for a few months. But automakers may soon discover that the problem posed by the lack of semiconductors needed to make smart and electric cars could be replaced in China this year by the next major challenge impacting the Omicron variant. China’s zero-tolerance policy in the fight against the pandemic could lead to major bottlenecks as Sinovac, the vaccine made in China, seems to offer little protection against the Omicron variant. Besides Volkswagen, production has already been affected in companies like

Samsung Electronics



and a textile company supplying

Nike



and

Adidas

, The Wall Street Journal noted it. Last year, Volkswagen was able to deliver 452,900 battery-electric vehicles worldwide, double the 2020 volume, or 5.1% of the group’s total. Deliveries of electric cars to the Chinese market, at 70,000, did not meet the company’s expectations, however. Meanwhile, Volkswagen’s competitor

Bmw



said on Wednesday that its 2021 deliveries had jumped 8.4% to 2.2 million units, showing that some automakers have managed to weather last year’s supply chain disruptions. Sales topped the group’s 2019 record, BMW said. Volkswagen shares were flat in Frankfurt early in the morning and BMW was down 0.2% as the

DAX

the index rose 0.3%. Write to Pierre Brianon at [email protected]

