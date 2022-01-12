Business
The Dow Jones Rises as Powell Focuses on Inflation; EV, oil stocks lead the rally
The stock market rose on Tuesday and extended its gains as the Senate held its confirmation hearing for Jerome Powell’s expected second term as Fed chief.
X
The Nasdaq was up 1.2%, the S&P 500 0.6% and the Dow Jones Industrials added 0.3% on the stock market today. Small caps followed by the Russell 2000 advanced 0.8%. Volume was lower on both major exchanges compared to the same time on Monday.
Energy, Consumer Discretionary and Technology posted the largest gains among the 11 S&P sectors. Utilities, real estate and consumer staples were the biggest losers.
All eyes are on Powell as the Fed begins to tighten monetary policy. The central bank chief said that the US economy no longer needs aggressive stimuli, according to the Wall Street Journal. He expects supply chain bottlenecks to ease this year, which could help lower inflation.
Among the exchange traded funds on Tuesday, Innovator IBD 50 (FFTY) gained 0.8% but remains well below its 200-day moving average. The iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) increased by 1% and Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) increased by 1.4%.
Snapshot of the US Stock Market Today
|Index
|symbol
|Price
|Loss of profit
|% Change
|Dow jones
|(0DJIA)
|36162.52
|+93.65
|+0.26
|S&P 500
|(0S & P5)
|4698.21
|+27.92
|+0.60
|Nasdaq
|(0NDQC )
|15117.50
|+174.67
|+1.17
|Russel 2000
|(ETC.)
|217.10
|+1.78
|+0.83
|MICI 50
|(FFTY)
|42.05
|+0.34
|+0.82
Last updated: 1:32 PM ET 11/1/2022
The US economy is struggling to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic, which triggered lockdowns nationwide more than a year and a half ago. A resurgence of cases fueled by the more contagious delta variant had slowed as vaccinations increased.
But the new variant of the omicron coronavirus is now spreading rapidly in the United States Currently available vaccines and boosters may offer some protection against serious illnesses caused by the highly transmissible virus.
Globally, Covid-19 cases topped 311.5 million, with nearly 6 million deaths, according to Worldometer. In the United States, cases are approaching 63 million with more than 861,000 deaths.
Growth stocks to watch
Rivien Automobile (RIVN) went from an early slippage to a gain of 5%. He’s on track to end a six-game losing streak. On Monday evening, the automaker said it had produced 1,015 vehicles in 2021, missing its target of 1,200 vehicles. Monday also, The Wall Street Journal reported that the chief operating officer of the electric vehicle maker had left the company. A Rivian spokesperson called it a planned retirement.
You’re here (TSLA) grew 1.1% in revenue faster than usual, set to increase for a second straight day after a four-day losing streak last week. Early Tuesday, stocks fell almost 1%. However, the China Passenger Car Association said Tesla sold 70,847 electric vehicles in China in December, a 34% month-over-month increase.
Last week, the EV leader dropped its key 50-day moving average line and triggered the 7-8% loss reduction sell rule from a trendline buying point of 1,119.10. Now he’s trying to get back on the line.
Lucid engines (LCID) rose 6% on Tuesday to regain its 50-day line. LCID stock is still stretched beyond a 28.49 buy point of a cup base with handle, but its previous huge gains have waned.
Rising oil stocks
Energy stocks rallied as West Texas intermediate crude prices jumped more than 4% to $ 81.46 a barrel.
IBD Ranking Stock Oil Oasis (AEO) rose nearly 5%, on track to hit a new closing high. It is in a potential buy range from an entry of 130.40. The buy zone rises to 140.07.
Also in the ranking, producer of liquefied natural gas Chénière Energy (LNG) added more than 2%. The stock is in a buy range up to 111.93, starting from a trendline entry of 106.60. It also operates on a flat basis with a buy point of 113.50.
Among the actions of the ranking watch list, Roblox (RBLX) jumped 4% to extend Monday’s bullish reversal. The game’s developer and the Metaverse game are at around 37% of their 52-week high.
Airbnb (ABNB) has also grown by almost 4% as it operates on the handle of a long cup base. The potential buy point is 212.68, a dime above the high of the handle.
Dow Jones Movers
Salesforce.com (CRM) topped the blue chip index with a gain of 2.2% as it rebounded from nearly six-month lows. Stocks, now at around 25% of their 52 week high, have been stuck in a downtrend since mid-November.
Other Dow winners included Boeing (BA), which increased by 2%, and Apple (AAPL) and Chevron (CVX), up around 1% each.
Apple rose 1.1% to regain its exponential 21-day moving average. He tries a third consecutive advance. Stocks remain around 14% from a 153.27 buy point on a handle-cup base, according to IBD MarketSmith’s chart analysis. The stock almost hit the 20-25% profit-taking level before falling.
IBM (IBM) fell more than 3% in intense trading to deviate below its 21-day average. UBS has demoted the tech services giant to sell it neutral. The stock is working on a double dip with a buy point of 146.10, but its relative strength line is weak.
Among the other losers of the Dow, Merck (MRK), Procter & Gamble (PG) and Travelers (VTR) were down about 2% each.
Follow Nancy Gondo on Twitter at@IBD_NGondo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:
Looking for the next big stock market winners? Start with these 3 steps
Find the best long-term investments with IBD’s long-term leaders
Learn how to time the market with IBD’s ETF Market Strategy
MarketSmith provides easy-to-use investing tools
The market rallies to Fed chief Powell; Tech Titan makes a bullish move
Sources
2/ https://www.investors.com/market-trend/stock-market-today/dow-jones-higher-ahead-of-powell-hearing-lucid-rivian-tesla-stock-score-gains/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]