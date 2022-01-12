The Dow Jones Rises as Powell Focuses on Inflation; EV, oil stocks lead the rally

The stock market rose on Tuesday and extended its gains as the Senate held its confirmation hearing for Jerome Powell’s expected second term as Fed chief.







The Nasdaq was up 1.2%, the S&P 500 0.6% and the Dow Jones Industrials added 0.3% on the stock market today. Small caps followed by the Russell 2000 advanced 0.8%. Volume was lower on both major exchanges compared to the same time on Monday.

Energy, Consumer Discretionary and Technology posted the largest gains among the 11 S&P sectors. Utilities, real estate and consumer staples were the biggest losers.

All eyes are on Powell as the Fed begins to tighten monetary policy. The central bank chief said that the US economy no longer needs aggressive stimuli, according to the Wall Street Journal. He expects supply chain bottlenecks to ease this year, which could help lower inflation.

Among the exchange traded funds on Tuesday, Innovator IBD 50 (FFTY) gained 0.8% but remains well below its 200-day moving average. The iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) increased by 1% and Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) increased by 1.4%.

The US economy is struggling to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic, which triggered lockdowns nationwide more than a year and a half ago. A resurgence of cases fueled by the more contagious delta variant had slowed as vaccinations increased.

But the new variant of the omicron coronavirus is now spreading rapidly in the United States Currently available vaccines and boosters may offer some protection against serious illnesses caused by the highly transmissible virus.

Globally, Covid-19 cases topped 311.5 million, with nearly 6 million deaths, according to Worldometer. In the United States, cases are approaching 63 million with more than 861,000 deaths.

Growth stocks to watch

Rivien Automobile (RIVN) went from an early slippage to a gain of 5%. He’s on track to end a six-game losing streak. On Monday evening, the automaker said it had produced 1,015 vehicles in 2021, missing its target of 1,200 vehicles. Monday also, The Wall Street Journal reported that the chief operating officer of the electric vehicle maker had left the company. A Rivian spokesperson called it a planned retirement.

You’re here (TSLA) grew 1.1% in revenue faster than usual, set to increase for a second straight day after a four-day losing streak last week. Early Tuesday, stocks fell almost 1%. However, the China Passenger Car Association said Tesla sold 70,847 electric vehicles in China in December, a 34% month-over-month increase.

Last week, the EV leader dropped its key 50-day moving average line and triggered the 7-8% loss reduction sell rule from a trendline buying point of 1,119.10. Now he’s trying to get back on the line.

Lucid engines (LCID) rose 6% on Tuesday to regain its 50-day line. LCID stock is still stretched beyond a 28.49 buy point of a cup base with handle, but its previous huge gains have waned.

Rising oil stocks

Energy stocks rallied as West Texas intermediate crude prices jumped more than 4% to $ 81.46 a barrel.

IBD Ranking Stock Oil Oasis (AEO) rose nearly 5%, on track to hit a new closing high. It is in a potential buy range from an entry of 130.40. The buy zone rises to 140.07.

Also in the ranking, producer of liquefied natural gas Chénière Energy (LNG) added more than 2%. The stock is in a buy range up to 111.93, starting from a trendline entry of 106.60. It also operates on a flat basis with a buy point of 113.50.

Among the actions of the ranking watch list, Roblox (RBLX) jumped 4% to extend Monday’s bullish reversal. The game’s developer and the Metaverse game are at around 37% of their 52-week high.

Airbnb (ABNB) has also grown by almost 4% as it operates on the handle of a long cup base. The potential buy point is 212.68, a dime above the high of the handle.

Dow Jones Movers

Salesforce.com (CRM) topped the blue chip index with a gain of 2.2% as it rebounded from nearly six-month lows. Stocks, now at around 25% of their 52 week high, have been stuck in a downtrend since mid-November.

Other Dow winners included Boeing (BA), which increased by 2%, and Apple (AAPL) and Chevron (CVX), up around 1% each.

Apple rose 1.1% to regain its exponential 21-day moving average. He tries a third consecutive advance. Stocks remain around 14% from a 153.27 buy point on a handle-cup base, according to IBD MarketSmith’s chart analysis. The stock almost hit the 20-25% profit-taking level before falling.

IBM (IBM) fell more than 3% in intense trading to deviate below its 21-day average. UBS has demoted the tech services giant to sell it neutral. The stock is working on a double dip with a buy point of 146.10, but its relative strength line is weak.

Among the other losers of the Dow, Merck (MRK), Procter & Gamble (PG) and Travelers (VTR) were down about 2% each.

Follow Nancy Gondo on Twitter at@IBD_NGondo

