Fla. considering solar repression on rooftops

The Florida legislature is considering a plan that would crack down on rooftop solar credits in one of the battlefield’s largest states.

The bill has a chance of passage, given its backing from Florida Power & Light Co., the state’s largest electricity company, building momentum that could change the course of the solar industry. in the state.

A state Senate committee passed the bill yesterday despite opposition from local solar companies, homeowners and clean energy advocates. If passed, it would curb rooftop solar adoption and lead to job losses at local businesses, they argued. Solar customers could see lower returns for excess solar power and possibly new fixed charges as part of the plan.

The measure is the latest salute between politically powerful Florida power companies and proponents of renewables, who have disagreed for years over customer-owned solar power. The problem is how much Floridians are credited for the solar electricity they add to the grid, an amount that can either encourage people to install panels on their homes or discourage them from doing so.

This bill is about small businesses, said Michael Vergona, president and co-founder of Urban Solar. When you add additional costs to the cost of solar power, you take it off the table for many homeowners. “

Urban Solar is based in South Florida and was among local solar companies that said changes to the net metering policy would remove the ability for many homeowners to consider rooftop solar power. Supporters of the bill have argued that non-solar users subsidize people who choose to install panels under the current system.

Rooftop solar credits remain a hot topic from California to Georgia. What is unique SB 1024 in Florida, however, it was the buzz it generated last week when FPL created a website which targeted a newspaper article on the bill, which was tabled last year.

FPL, owned by the world’s largest renewable energy developer, Florida-based NextEra Energy Inc., launched Truth Matters, calling the story incredibly one-sided and misleading on an issue of real importance to 18 million. of Floridians. The utility also criticized the Miami Herald for leading what the company has called a heavily modified version of an answer to the story.

December story, written in partnership with nonprofit news organization Floodlight, used a variety of materials to show NextEra and FPL’s influence on the bill and its sponsor, Republican Senator Jennifer Bradley.

Internal emails showed an FPL lobbyist corresponding with Bradley staff about the text of the invoice. NextEra also donated $ 10,000 to the Bradleys campaign. The companies said the two are not related.

However, it is not usual for lobbyists to have their hands on the pen of a bill. FPL is also one of the most politically powerful companies in the state.

Not a word was said on this tragedy at yesterday’s Senate Committee on Regulated Industries meeting. The committee passed Bill 6-2 after hearing from about 30 speakers and having a debate. The measure must authorize two more committees before going to the state Senate for a full vote. One version of the proposal would also have to pass through Florida House to reach the governor’s office.

Other states

Electric utilities and solar power advocates have waged a nationwide rooftop war on solar power, using state legislatures or utility regulators as battlegrounds.

In California, the governor and members of the state congressional delegation criticized a proposal that would reduce homeowners’ bill credits and increase monthly fees (Energy wire, December 22, 2021). Pleadings are scheduled for today.

Utility regulators in some states, such as Arizona and Louisiana, have agreed to end net metering, while regulators in others, such as South Carolina, have relaxed restrictions on policies on roofs, allowing solar to develop. In Alabama, environmentalists have taken the fight to federal court (Energy wire, July 14, 2021).

Battles may be brewing elsewhere. Mississippi regulators are set to update the net metering rules established years ago as part of a settlement between Mississippi Power and the Sierra Club (Energy wire, August 5, 2014.)

And in Georgia, a pilot net metering program has reached maximum capacity, but the program could be revised this year as Georgia Power will present its long-term energy plans and subsequent rate changes to the state’s utilities board.

Florida Invoice

The Florida bill’s proposal directs the State Civil Service Commission to update a net metering policy from 15 years ago. The law allowed customers with a solar roof to be credited at a retail rate if they supply excess electricity to the grid.

With 90,000 solar customers on rooftops, however, sponsor of Bill Bradley argued that the solar industry is mature and current policy is regressive. She used a common utility industry argument that owners of rooftop solar installations pay less for electricity, forcing non-solar owners to pay more.

The cost shift to non-solar customers is substantial, Bradley said.

The war between Florida power companies, especially FPL, and clean energy groups dates back more than a decade. The most notable battle involved the duel of constitutional amendments, which began in early 2015 and ended in failure for state power companies and associated business groups in November 2016.

Backed by the political wing of the Southern Clean Energy Alliance, a wide range of conservative and clean energy groups launched an election campaign in 2015 to empower residents and small businesses to secure long-term funding deals. for solar panels, thus reducing expensive upfront costs (Energy wire, January 14, 2015). The measure removed several legal obstacles but failed to secure the necessary signatures to appear on the ballot.

The utilities fought back, funding a separate coordination group to ultimately launch what became Amendment 1 (Energy wire, July 16, 2015).

Utilities negotiated the popularity of solar power by assuring customers that they could buy or rent roof panels for their homes or businesses. The amendment could also have paved the way for regulators to impose new flat fees on residents wishing to place signs on their homes.

The measure failed in November 2016, dealing a multibillion-dollar blow to the state’s power companies.