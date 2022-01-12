Business
The good news hidden in the stock market and employment report
By Gary Alexandre
Don’t let Week 1 of 2022 confuse you. The S&P 500 fell 1.87%, the NASDAQ collapsed 4.53% and Friday’s jobs report registered a disappointing +199,000 net jobs in December against an expected gain of 422,000 jobs.
What happened? Are we finally in a lean year? First, let’s talk about the stock market decline of the past few weeks.
We obtain short-sighted measurement contracts by the week or by the month, or even by the year. At the end of the year, Ed Yardeni counted the performance of the major market regions of the world – both in local currencies and in US dollars – since the birth of the last major bull market on March 9, 2009 (until the end of 2021), and the United States is way forward:
Graphics are for illustration and discussion purposes only. Please read the important information at the end of this commentary.
The main sectors of the S&P 500 since 2009 are Focused on growth: Information technology (+1 430.6%) and consumer discretionary (+1 182.2%), while energy is clearly lagging behind, up just 36% in 13 years. In 2021 alone, the big loser was China (-22.7%), the CCP having recently become totalitarian.
Even the Federal Reserve says the US economy is really strong and consumer demand is very strong and incomes are very strong, which brings us to the mystery of last Friday’s weak jobs report.
The hidden good news of the past few weeks
Even though the United States created less than half of the expected jobs in December, a few much more positive numbers were released earlier in the week – more strained numbers that paint a more complete picture of the labor market. The first issue came out last Tuesday, and it seemed to answer one of my 10 predictions that came out in my column here that morning, January 4th: Prediction # 3: Most of these missing American workers will return to work. After taking advantage of too long and generous stimulus and relief payments, most workers currently on strike will return to work. How quickly this happened.
On Tuesday, January 4, the Department of Labor announced that the number of job openings in the United States decreases by nearly half a million, from 11.033 million revised upwards on October 31 to 10.562 million on November 30. This is well below the expected GAIN of 11.075 million job offers.
As these charts show, unfilled vacancies have surpassed a record 10 million since last June:
Graphics are for illustration and discussion purposes only. Please read the important information at the end of this commentary.
Graphics are for illustration and discussion purposes only. Please read the important information at the end of this commentary.
The second piece of good news came out last Wednesday, when ADP’s payroll report indicated that private payrolls had increased by 807,000 in December! That’s more than four times Friday’s payroll report. One of the reasons for this discrepancy is that ADP has real-time data and Friday’s BLS report is preliminary. In good times, the totals are generally revised upwards. For example, there were upward revisions of 102,000 jobs for October, bringing the total to 648,000, and November added 39,000 jobs to 249,000. totaled at least 6.45 million, by far the best year of the 1940s war effort.
Here is a third piece of good news. The unemployment rate only counts those looking for work, but a more aggregate measure of unemployment – which includes discouraged workers and those in part-time jobs for economic reasons – has fallen to 7.3 % in December, against 7.7%, a huge positive drop.
As I mentioned last month, much of this return to work is out of necessity. Covid and its aftermath have brought us record levels of savings, government grants and stimulus checks, which are now depleted, and therefore, work income is needed again. Asset gains in homes, stocks and bitcoin are also stalled.
Many Americans have decided that working from home is right for them. Other millions of older Americans have decided retirement is right for them. Others have just quit the mad rush and learned how to open their own business in cooperation with extended family or friends in the inner suburbs. This resulted in record abandonments. The same report (last Tuesday) that unfilled jobs fell by nearly 500,000 also said a record 4.5 million people left their jobs in November, most of them looking for a job. higher salary.
This brings us to some sobering demographic truths: We are getting older – and we are more isolated.
Were getting older (and more isolated)
I am not a baby boomer. My wife and I were born during WWII, which technically makes us part of the silent generation (I know, I hear you say, so shut up, already). Baby boomers, born between 1946 and 1964, are on average 66 years old. Most are retired. I still work and have worked since 1959, first on a paper route (by bike, then by car), then I went to university as a night porter, then a writer.
My fiancee and I got married 54 years ago this week (Jan 14, 1968) on Super Bowl Sunday 2, and I didn’t even know there was a game going on. Times have changed in this regard – and in many others.
Graphics are for illustration and discussion purposes only. Please read the important information at the end of this commentary.
As this graph shows, we were normal, 23 years old at the wedding. This is not the case with our descendants, who marry later and have children much later, if at all. As I have shown recently, this resulted in zero net population growth in 2021 for the first time since the Civil War, although such records were not kept annually at the time.
Graphics are for illustration and discussion purposes only. Please read the important information at the end of this commentary.
Due to the decrease in the number of children over the years, our median population is aging. We’ve gained about a decade in median age since the year we were married, when the median was 28. Now the median is 38 years. Births have been on a declining trend since 2008, when they peaked at a record 4.33 million.
Even before COVID hit, the Americas’ Total Fertility Index (TFR), the number of births per woman per life, was 1.71, almost 20% below the replacement rate of 2.1 needed for the stability of the population. The decade 2010-19 was the second smallest population increase in US history, slightly above the 1930s.
Graphics are for illustration and discussion purposes only. Please read the important information at the end of this commentary.
In 2020, the TFR for the Americas has slipped to 1.64, and will be below 1.6 when 2021 is counted. This puts us in a league with the 27 nations of the European Union (1.53) and Russia (1.50), but not quite in the slow rattle we see in Japan (1.36) and now even in China (1.30). The global population bomb is a failure.
Graphics are for illustration and discussion purposes only. Please read the important information at the end of this commentary.
We also have fewer babies because more have chosen to be single and many choose to live single to old age, so we become more and more isolated and households get smaller and smaller over the years.
Graphics are for illustration and discussion purposes only. Please read the important information at the end of this commentary.
Essentially, we have to deal with these demographic and financial realities if we are to fill these 10 million vacant positions. That probably means accepting skilled immigrants, raising wages, and having more children.
All of the above content represents the opinion of Gary Alexander of Navellier & Associates, Inc.
Warning: Please Click here for important disclosures located in the “About” section of the Navellier & Associés profile accompanying this article.
Disclosure: * Navellier may hold securities in one or more investment strategies offered to its clients.
Editor’s Note: The bullet points for this article were chosen by the editors of Seeking Alpha.
Sources
2/ https://seekingalpha.com/article/4479034-hidden-good-news-in-stock-market-jobs-report
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]