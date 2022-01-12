Biogen Shares Slip As Medicare Cuts Coverage For Alzheimer’s Treatments





Jan. 12 (Reuters) – A US Medicare decision to limit coverage of Alzheimer's treatments, including Biogen's Aduhelm, will affect sales of the controversial drug and cloud prospects for similar treatments seeking entry in the market, Wall Street analysts said. Shares of Biogen Inc (BIIB.O) fell 9% to $ 220.44 before the bell, while shares of other drugmakers developing similar treatments such as Eli Lilly and Co (LLY.N) , Roche Holdings and Eisai Co Ltd fell between 2% and 4%. Biogen had relied on the government's hedging decision to help increase sales of Aduhelm, which was approved in June, against the opinion of external U.S. FDA advisers that the clinical benefits of the treatment had not been realized. proven. The coverage decision by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), the health agency that manages Medicare, essentially dash any hope that Aduhelm is gaining ground anytime soon, JP Morgan analyst Cory Kasimov said. . Analysts said the move could result in negligible sales of Aduhelm in 2022 and 2023. The treatment generated sales of $ 300,000 in the third quarter, compared to analysts' average estimate of $ 10.79 million. . Last month, Biogen slashed the price of Aduhelm to $ 28,200 for an average weight person after facing slower-than-expected US sales following complaints from hospitals about its high cost. CMS said Tuesday it plans to cover Alzheimer's treatment for only patients enrolled in a trial, citing the need for more evidence on their benefits and risks. "We agree with CMS that there is a need for more clinical data on efficacy, which will be essential to ensure that these new drugs deliver real value to patients before expanding access," Matt Eyles, Chairman and CEO of America's Health Insurance Plans business group, mentioned. The final conditions for CMS coverage, expected in April, should apply to all drugs in the class. Reporting by Ankur Banerjee and Amruta Khandekar in Bangalore; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

