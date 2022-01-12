Agencies must establish COVID-19 testing programs for some federal and unvaccinated contractors by February 15

The Biden administration on Tuesday released new guidelines to help federal agencies set up testing programs to screen unvaccinated federal workers and certain contractors for COVID-19, setting a February 15 deadline for the implementation. implemented.

In one update of the White House’s Safer Federal Workforce Task Force, the administration said agencies must test unvaccinated workers who present to a federal facility or otherwise interact with members of the public on a weekly basis.

The testing program should apply to federal employees who have a pending or approved application for exception to President Bidens’ requirement that the federal workforce be vaccinated against COVID-19 or an extension of the deadline to get vaccinated. Employees who fail to meet the vaccine mandate should also be tested weekly if they work at a federal facility or interact with the public.

The task force wrote that as a general rule, agencies do not need to apply the same testing program to federal contractors who are on-site, but noted that there could be exceptions to both who is tested and how often based on agency requirements.

For certain roles, functions or work environments, an agency may determine that it is necessary for certain employees of the subcontractor on site, certain employees regardless of their immunization status, or certain employees and certain employees of the subcontractor on site regardless of their immunization status must participate in screening tests, given operational or administrative considerations associated with performing screening tests for those roles, functions or work environments, the task force wrote. Agencies may require more frequent testing, such as for certain roles, functions or work environments.

Unvaccinated employees who work remotely or via maximum telecommuting will not be required to undergo regular testing, although they should be tested in advance if they are to report to an agency, according to guidelines.

Testing as part of the screening program may take place at a federal facility or elsewhere, subject to the agency’s discretion, but participants in the testing program cannot administer or read COVID test results themselves. , unless they are supervised by the agency or an authorized telehealth provider. Feds and contractors won’t need to provide negative COVID test results every time they enter their agency’s facilities, unless the agency specifically requires it, but they will need to do so if they are visiting another agency facility.

Agencies can use all Food and Drug Administration-approved COVID-19 tests, including rapid antigen and PCR tests, and can choose to allow off-site testing sites such as in-store or at-store testing. flywheel, self-swab tests that participants can drop off for collection or ship to a lab, or over-the-counter test kits, provided employees do not self-report results without the supervision of the agency. Agencies are required to pay for the cost of testing employees in the screening program, either by paying directly for testing or by reimbursing employees, and time spent getting tested should be treated as on-duty time and not as an administrative leave for payroll purposes.

Agencies should establish a way to verify the date and result of a test. The test should not be both self-administered and self-read by the employee, unless observed by the agency or an authorized on-site or telehealth provider, the task force wrote. If the results are provided to the federal employee or contractor employee who has been tested, the agency should establish a means for the federal employee or contractor employee to provide these results to personnel. from the appropriate agency to verify that the required tests have been performed and that the employee has tested negative.

If a test program participant refuses to submit to a COVID-19 test, the agency can take disciplinary action and ban the employee from the workplace.

If the agency prohibits the employee from the workplace and the nature of the employee’s work does not allow it to be performed outside the workplace, the employee should be placed on administrative leave with pay until that the issue of disciplinary action be resolved, the administration said. . In pursuing an adverse action, the agency must also follow the normal processes to provide the required notice to the employee.