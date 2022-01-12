Dow collapses and stock market falters as investors analyze inflation at its highest level in 40 years

On Wednesday, US stock indices started on a stronger note, initially rocking an inflation reading around a four-decade high, but were last seen in negative territory.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA, + 0.17% was down 22 points, or 0.1%, to 36,268.

On Tuesday, the Dow Jones rose 0.5%, the S&P 500 0.9% and the Nasdaq Composite 1.4%.

What are the market drivers

The bullish tone of the market was fading, as markets appeared to turn following the Consumer Price Report which showed inflation rose 0.5% in December to push the cost increase of the market. life last year to an almost 40-year high of 7%, indicating high inflation in the United States is expected to persist until 2022.

The gain in the consumer price index exceeded the forecast by 0.4% of economists polled by the Wall Street Journal.

A separate measure of consumer inflation that excludes volatile food and energy prices rose 0.6% last month,the government said on Wednesday. That pushed the increase over the past 12 months to 5.5%, from 4.9%, a 31-year high.

David Madden, a market analyst at Equiti, in a note Wednesday attributed the initial rise in stocks after the CPI to believing it was not as bad as feared.

While it’s worrying that costs are rising, at least the rate at which they are rising appears to be slowing, after all, that was only a 0.2% increase, Madden wrote.

The sharp rise in the cost of living is one of the reasons the US central bank has taken a more hawkish stance recently, the analyst said.

Paul Ashworth, chief US economist at Capital Economics, however, said that overall it’s just as bad as expected when reading inflation.

We expect the Fed to start raising interest rates in March, with a total of four 25 [basis points] hikes this year and four more in 2023, he said.

RBC Capital Markets analysts expected inflation to continue to accelerate through early 2022 before stabilizing and then slowing in the second quarter. But the Fed is expected to feel the pressure of this additional pressure on prices and feel compelled to begin the upward cycle as early as the March meeting, they said in a note to clients.

Rex nuts: Raising interest rates would do nothing to control inflation

Concerns about the price spike and the Fed’s response helped the S&P 500 / Citigroup SP500PV Pure Value Index,

-0.22%

increase by 5% this year as the pure growth index S&P 500 / Citigroup SP500PG,

+ 0.51%

fell 5%.

What other companies are targeted?

Jefferies inc. JEF said on Wednesday that its fourth-quarter net income rose 6% to $ 324.9 million, or $ 1.20 per share, from $ 307.3 million, or $ 1.11 per share in the quarter. Last year.

JEF said on Wednesday that its fourth-quarter net income rose 6% to $ 324.9 million, or $ 1.20 per share, from $ 307.3 million, or $ 1.11 per share in the quarter. Last year. Actions of Pfizer Inc. PFE were down 0.1% after the company said it administered the Prevnar 20 pneumococcal disease vaccine alongside the COVID-19 vaccine and booster with which it was developed. BioNTech SE BNTX produced the same response.

Actions of Intuitive Surgical Inc .ISRG was down 1.7%, after the minimally invasive care company provided an optimistic fourth quarter revenue outlook, amid strength in its instruments and accessories business and as the resurgence of COVID-19 took a toll on results.

Popular Inc. BPOP said on Wednesday it planned to repurchase $ 500 million of its shares in 2022 and that it had increased its quarterly dividend by 22%, to 55 cents per share from 45 cents. Its stock rose 0.1%.

BPOP said on Wednesday it planned to repurchase $ 500 million of its shares in 2022 and that it had increased its quarterly dividend by 22%, to 55 cents per share from 45 cents. Its stock rose 0.1%. DirecTV and Network of dishes are in talks to merge after years of recurring disputes and multiple crackdowns by federal antitrust officials, reported the New York Post. Shares of Dish rose 4%.

and are in talks to merge after years of recurring disputes and multiple crackdowns by federal antitrust officials, reported the New York Post. Shares of Dish rose 4%. Actions of Tesla Inc. TSLA,

+ 2.78%

were the focus of attention, up 2.4%, after a teenager, calling himself a 19-year-old security specialist and hacker, said he had hacked the software systems of nearly two dozens of Tesla electric vehicles and that he had limited control over them.

How are the other assets doing?