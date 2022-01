Philips fan reminder and double whammy profit warning

Philips says chip shortage affected fourth quarter earnings and sales

Takes a new provision of 225 million euros for the recall of ventilators

Shares fall 15% in worst day since 1998 AMSTERDAM, Jan. 12 (Reuters) – Shares of Philips (PHG.AS) plunged 15% on Wednesday, their worst intra-day decline in more than 20 years, after the Dutch health-tech group warned that Supply chain issues would affect profits and a fan recall needed to be expanded. Philips recalled as many as 4 million of its respiratory aids last year over concerns that a type of foam used in the devices could degrade and become toxic. It has now raised this estimate by 1 million and increased its provision for the recall by 45% to 725 million euros. Read more “The extended recall is a major negative point as it also increases the risk of litigation,” said ING analyst Marc Hesselink. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com Register The current provision does not cover possible litigation costs, with Philips facing more than a hundred class actions. Fears of a large claims bill had already reduced Philips’ market value by around € 15 billion in the past nine months. In addition to the expanded recall, Philips also reduced its estimate of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITA) by nearly 40% in the fourth quarter to around 650 million euros ($ 739 million), while it continued to fight for memory chips. and other parts. The head office of Philips Healthcare can be viewed in Best, The Netherlands on August 30, 2018. REUTERS / Piroschka van de Wouw The double whammy of bad news saw him lose more than 4.5 billion euros ($ 5.1 billion) of his market value, his worst day on the stock market since 1998, when he was not yet than a sprawling conglomerate selling light bulbs, televisions and CD players. Now specializing in medical equipment and other health products, Philips initially benefited from a surge in demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, but a global shortage of semiconductors and other electronic components has left it exposed . Managing Director Frans van Houten said the shortages had seriously hampered sales in recent months. “We have had shortages of several components and have seen port congestion, sometimes up to 2 or 3 weeks. All of this meant that our manufactured products could not reach customers on time, ”he said. Comparable sales fell 10% on an annual basis to 4.9 billion euros, Philips said, as hospitals had to postpone the installation of equipment due to a lack of parts. ($ 1 = € 0.8765) Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Bart Meijer Editing by Subhranshu Sahu, Mark Potter and Carmel Crimmins Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

