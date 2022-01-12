US tech stocks surge as Powells comments reassure markets





U.S. tech stocks rose on Tuesday after a sell-off in the $ 22 billion Treasury bond market finally ran out of steam, as Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell assured the central bank would act to put the brakes on inflation before it gets out of hand. In an appearance before the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday, Powell said high inflation had taken “havoc” and the central bank would act to prevent it from “taking hold.” But Powell also reaffirmed that the central bank expected inflation to peak in the middle of the year, suggesting that a dramatic increase in interest rates might not be necessary. This disrupted a recent massive sell off in Treasuries that started last week and accelerated alongside the minutes revealed last week at the December Fed meeting which signaled a more hawkish tone to the central bank. The yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond fell 0.02 percentage points to 1.74 percent, after trading above 1.8 percent on Monday. The yield on the two-year Treasury bill, which closely tracks interest rate expectations, was roughly flat at 0.89%. Earlier in the trading day, it briefly hit 0.94%, its highest level since February 2020. The technology-intensive Nasdaq Composite index rose 1.4%, its biggest gain in three weeks. The index briefly fell into correction territory on Monday before recovering to end the session roughly unchanged. The general S&P 500 stock index rose 0.9%, while its information technology sub-index gained 1.2%. In Asia, stocks followed Wall Street higher as tech stocks rebounded on comments from the Fed chairman. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Tech index rose 4.3%, while China’s CSI 300 index of Shanghai and Shenzhen-listed stocks gained 1%, and Japan’s Topix rose 1.6%. Tech stocks, and in particular high growth tech stocks, are particularly sensitive to inflation and the prospect of higher interest rates. Their valuations, which are often based on earnings not expected for many years, if not decades, have been supported by low interest rates. The sudden rate hike in turn shocked much of the industry. “I think the market was comforted by (Powell) saying he would act if he needed to, but he also confirmed his view that the Fed expects inflation to peak. mid-year, so it’s a pretty benign outlook overall, ”said Kristina Hooper, chief global markets strategist at Invesco. Markets have struggled to establish direction in recent days as traders questioned whether inflation has peaked and how aggressively the Fed would act to reverse it. Tuesday’s drop in yields may not last, some investors have said. After a better-than-expected drop in the US unemployment rate last week and ahead of the expected monthly consumer price figures on Wednesday, traders now expect the Fed to raise rates by a quarter point in March. “It’s all about the Fed now and nothing else really matters,” said Hani Redha, portfolio manager at PineBridge Investments. The central bank has started to relax its stimulus policies during a pandemic. It has reduced monthly purchases of $ 120 billion of treasury bills and mortgage-backed securities that began in March 2020, and is preparing to reduce its balance sheet by $ 9 billion. Powell said Tuesday that the US economy no longer “needs or wants” these “highly accommodative” policies. Economists polled by Bloomberg expect Wednesday’s inflation report to show consumer prices in the United States rose 0.4 percent in December and 7 percent year-on-year. The European regional stock index Stoxx 600 rose 0.8%, after falling 1.5% on Monday, its worst daily performance since November. Additional reporting by Hudson Lockett in Hong Kong

