How much should offshore wind cost? Look to Massachusetts

A proposal to revamp Massachusetts offshore wind programs pits cautious Democratic lawmakers against the costs of the state’s Republican governor, who wants to make ocean turbines a centerpiece of climate goals.

Gov. Charlie Baker appeared before a state Democrat-controlled joint energy committee yesterday to promote what he called a “game-changer” bill for Massachusetts’ offshore wind industry. Sponsored by Baker himself, the bill aims to strengthen the industry and would remove an existing requirement that each new offshore wind project be cheaper than the last.

This condition, which comes into play when utilities and the state select project proposals, was put in place by Massachusetts in 2016, when the cost of offshore wind power was largely a matter of guesswork. It aimed to protect the public from untenable contracts.

Today, Baker and supporters of the bill say the requirement causes Massachusetts, the first US state to contract for offshore wind, to lose to competing neighbors like New York and New Jersey. continues for industry investments.

“Without rapid action, and continued growth and evolution, we are losing risking our status and that is something we all talk about as a leader in this space,” Baker said yesterday during his appearance before the Legislative Assembly. Joint Committee on Telecommunications, Utilities and Energy.

Baker’s proposal highlights broader debates about the offshore wind sector, including how laws can affect business behavior and whether the cost of scaling up new technology is achievable without harming low-income taxpayers. .

The fate of Baker’s proposal could also change the offshore wind landscape in other parts of the east coast, supporters say. If the legislation is passed and works as intended, Massachusetts could gain new investment in manufacturing that has increasingly flocked to New York and New Jersey, which have the nation’s biggest energy purchasing mandates. offshore wind turbine.

The cost of offshore wind is likely to fall as the industry grows, regardless of state requirements, according to Baker and other energy officials. The flexibility to make slightly more expensive deals would allow developers to incorporate creative solutions for transmission and new technologies, like hydrogen and long-term storage, which could save money or advance towards climate goals. local, they say.

At least one influential state opponent, Senator Michael Barrett, Democratic co-chair of the joint committee, retorts, however, that erasing the price requirement would be needlessly risky for Massachusetts taxpayers.

“Massachusetts consumers are better off with constraints on project prices,” Barrett wrote in a Jan. 10 letter to the governor.

The state’s climate targets, which include a 50% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and net zero emissions by 2050, envision a massive shift from gasoline cars and heaters. from buildings to electrical technologies, he wrote, by controlling the price of electricity in particular. important in the years to come.

Other northeastern states have often agreed to pay significantly more for offshore wind, up to about double the per kilowatt rate in Massachusetts, Barrett noted in the letter.

The price requirement had been successful in creating new jobs and investment in the state, Barrett told the governor during the latter’s appearance before the joint committee yesterday. Baker supported the requirement five years ago, when the offshore wind economy was much less well established.

“My hat is taken from you. … But I can’t believe you’d want to put us where New York is today by raising the ceiling completely, or put us where, God forbid, the taxpayers of New Jersey or Connecticut are today. Barrett said.

“We cannot depend on market competition to replace a price cap to protect Massachusetts consumers,” he said.

Change “everything”?

Known as the “Powering Massachusetts Clean Energy Economy Act,” the bill’s chances of passing are unclear, although the governor has key allies for his proposal. State House Democratic speaker Ron Mariano backed the plan, along with offshore wind developers and environmental groups like the Sierra Club and Environment Massachusetts.

The bill also includes other things that may appeal to Democratic lawmakers, such as launching a new $ 750 million fund for innovative clean energy technologies, in part using federal money from the plan. US stimulus package from last year. Separately, this would shift some of the decision-making power over offshore wind contracts from the utility to the energy authority of the executive branch of the state.

The legislation’s clean energy fund could also pave a new path for Massachusetts as it seeks to meet its climate goals, if it operates according to the governor’s vision.

Lifting the price requirement, Baker argued yesterday, could free Massachusetts to strike deals that pair offshore wind with next-generation technologies that would provide 24/7 clean energy sources, such as hydrogen and long-term energy storage.

“I’m one of those people who truly believe that if we really understand storage and turn offshore wind and solar into a tough, completely reliable and reliable system. [solution] … Strategically it changes everything a bit about how we think about some of these things, ”Baker said.

Such “firm” resources would mark a departure from current energy transition plans in Massachusetts, which relies on Canadian hydropower as a permanent substitute for oil and gas. But neighboring states have repeatedly rejected the massive transmission lines that would carry hydroelectricity to Massachusetts.

“The power of innovation, in this space, can be much greater than we realize,” Baker said.

“Something to think about”

The debate also highlighted the recent consolidation of the offshore wind sector, a phenomenon that could shape clean energy goals in unforeseen ways.

In 2018, for example, 11 developers submitted formal offers to the Home Office for three federal concession areas off the coast of Massachusetts.

In 2021, only two proposals for offshore wind projects were submitted to Massachusetts, which awarded the rights to generate electricity. In the end, the two competitors won the rights to the project.

Two major developers, Ørsted and Equinor, have decided not to participate in the state’s solicitation. In a statement to E&E News, spokespersons for Ørsted and its public service partner, Eversource, attributed their absence to the price requirement, saying it “had an impact on our ability to achieve” objectives such as investing in the local supply chain. “We look forward to future reforms that will help us achieve these goals,” the companies wrote.

During the governor’s appearance before the Massachusetts committee, however, Barrett noted that only a slightly larger handful of developers were leading offshore wind investments in the northeastern states.

“Unfortunately, at the moment, with or without price caps, the entire upper east coast has attracted very few players, and that’s a sobering thing,” Barrett told the governor.

One version of a compromise, Barrett suggested, might involve removing pass-through solutions from price requirements, rather than abandoning them altogether.

“I’m asking you if there are grounds for compromise here,” he said. “Can we find our way to a measured outcome here, rather than rolling the dice, like New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut did?” ”