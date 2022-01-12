Business
Stocks falter as inflation rises
U.S. stocks faltered as investors analyzed new data showing inflation at its highest level since 1982.
The S&P 500 edged up 0.1%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average hovered around the flat line. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index also rose about 0.1%.
The Consumer Price Index, which measures what consumers pay for goods and services, rose 7% in December from the same month a year earlier, from 6.8% in November. This is the fastest pace in 40 years and the third consecutive month in which inflation has exceeded 6%.
The Federal Reserve appears poised to raise interest rates as early as March amid concerns over a tight labor market and high inflation. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday called high inflation a serious threat to a full economic recovery and said the central bank was preparing to raise interest rates because the economy no longer needed to emergency support.
Stocks have seen choppy trading this week as investors assess the potential impact of an earlier-than-expected rate hike and await clarification on when inflation may peak.
I think the markets think inflation is about to peak, said Darrell Cronk, chief investment officer for wealth management and investments at Wells Fargo.
When interest rates are low, investors tend to stock up on risky assets such as stocks to generate returns. When inflation accelerates and policymakers raise rates, the value of future corporate profits declines and investors have more options for finding places to make money. This particularly hurts tech stocks that promise higher future earnings. The Nasdaq Composite is down 3% so far in 2022, while the S&P 500 is down 1%.
Luca Paolini, chief strategist at Pictet Asset Management, said he expects inflation to peak this quarter, but is waiting to see if higher inflation weighs on earnings in the next season. results.
Real estate stocks have dominated the S&P 500 sectors in recent trading. Health care and energy have fallen behind.
Among individual stocks, Biogen stocks fell 8.7% after Medicare officials said they would cover its Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm provided patients are in clinical trials and have symptoms at an early stage.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury bond yield slipped to 1.736% on Wednesday from 1.745% on Tuesday, when the rally in government bond yields came to a halt. Yields and prices move in the opposite direction.
Abroad, the pancontinental Stoxx Europe 600 gained 0.6%.
Hong Kong-listed Chinese tech stocks like JD.com and Meituan surged on Wednesday. Analysts and investors have said there is no clear catalyst. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index jumped 2.8% and the Shanghai Chinese composite rose 0.8%.
Japanese Nikkei 225 and South Korean Kospi gained 1.9% and 1.5% respectively.
Write to Caitlin Ostroff at [email protected]
Copyright 2022 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8
Sources
2/ https://www.wsj.com/articles/global-stock-markets-dow-update-01-12-2022-11641976499
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]