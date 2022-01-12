Stocks falter as inflation rises

U.S. stocks faltered as investors analyzed new data showing inflation at its highest level since 1982.

The S&P 500 edged up 0.1%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average hovered around the flat line. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index also rose about 0.1%.

The Consumer Price Index, which measures what consumers pay for goods and services, rose 7% in December from the same month a year earlier, from 6.8% in November. This is the fastest pace in 40 years and the third consecutive month in which inflation has exceeded 6%.

The Federal Reserve appears poised to raise interest rates as early as March amid concerns over a tight labor market and high inflation. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday called high inflation a serious threat to a full economic recovery and said the central bank was preparing to raise interest rates because the economy no longer needed to emergency support.

Stocks have seen choppy trading this week as investors assess the potential impact of an earlier-than-expected rate hike and await clarification on when inflation may peak.

I think the markets think inflation is about to peak, said Darrell Cronk, chief investment officer for wealth management and investments at Wells Fargo.

When interest rates are low, investors tend to stock up on risky assets such as stocks to generate returns. When inflation accelerates and policymakers raise rates, the value of future corporate profits declines and investors have more options for finding places to make money. This particularly hurts tech stocks that promise higher future earnings. The Nasdaq Composite is down 3% so far in 2022, while the S&P 500 is down 1%.

Luca Paolini, chief strategist at Pictet Asset Management, said he expects inflation to peak this quarter, but is waiting to see if higher inflation weighs on earnings in the next season. results.

Real estate stocks have dominated the S&P 500 sectors in recent trading. Health care and energy have fallen behind.

Among individual stocks, Biogen stocks fell 8.7% after Medicare officials said they would cover its Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm provided patients are in clinical trials and have symptoms at an early stage.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury bond yield slipped to 1.736% on Wednesday from 1.745% on Tuesday, when the rally in government bond yields came to a halt. Yields and prices move in the opposite direction.

Abroad, the pancontinental Stoxx Europe 600 gained 0.6%.

Hong Kong-listed Chinese tech stocks like JD.com and Meituan surged on Wednesday. Analysts and investors have said there is no clear catalyst. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index jumped 2.8% and the Shanghai Chinese composite rose 0.8%.

Japanese Nikkei 225 and South Korean Kospi gained 1.9% and 1.5% respectively.

