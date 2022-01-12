Business
Robinhood will let most employees work from home permanently
Top line
Online brokerage firm Robinhood will allow most of its employees to work remotely on a permanent basis, the company said in a statement. blog post Wednesday, making them the latest tech company to move away from a desktop-centric approach.
Highlights
The Menlo Park, Calif., Based company said a large segment of employees would not have regular location or office requirements, but teams will still meet in person for occasional key experiences.
Some teams will have to live within commuting distance of an office for regulatory and business reasons while a small cohort will still have to come to the office.
The plans were initially shared with Robinhood employees in December, according to the blog.
Tangent
Robinhood was founded in 2013 and made headlines a year ago when it temporarily halted trading in volatile meme stocks, including GameStop and AMC, much to the chagrin of many clients.
< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>
Key context
Nationwide increase in omicron cases has upset many companies were planning a return to office work, and a number of tech companies have already announced plans to postpone a return to in-person or long-term pivots to take a more distant approach. Apple, Google Meta, Uber, DocuSign, DoorDash, and Ford all have delayed their office returns; Raise allow workers to be remote for the whole of 2022; and technology companies such as Coinbase and Octa have adopted remote approaches first.
Further reading
Robinhood will permanently move most employees to remote work (Reuters)
Robinhood says it will offer permanent remote work to most employees (CNBC)
Return to office interrupted (again) as COVID rages on: will we ever return? (USA today)
It’s a tough time: Omicron slows down plans to return to power in the United States (The Guardian)
The end of a return to office date (New York Times)
Plans to return to the office are doomed to fail as Omicron spreads and the demand for remote work persists (Forbes)
Sources
2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/teakvetenadze/2022/01/12/robinhood-to-let-most-employees-work-from-home-permanently/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]