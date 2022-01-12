



The second session of the year brings many stock market records, some sensational, others more obvious but just as important. One in particular will be an unforgettable memory. It was made by a very famous title which fetched an incredible price. At the Milan scale, the second session of the week and the year highlights a group that has made the industrial history of Italy. One drawback, however, spoiled a brilliant day for the European stock markets in the final. This mole is coming across the Atlantic, curbing the price rush of EU listings over the past two hours. Here’s what happened on the stock market today. European stock exchange on shields but it could have been better The second session of the year started with a mixed evolution of the Asian stock markets. The Japanese Nikkei 225 index for the first session of the year closed with an increase of 1.7%. In contrast, the Chinese stock markets suffered a loss due to the suspension of the listing of real estate giant Evergrande. The European stock markets were not influenced by this event and after a cautious start, prices started to rise. The rise of the indices of the Old Continent lasted all morning until early afternoon. The European stock markets slowed down around 3 p.m. With the arrival of the first signs of weakness on Wall Street and after the uncertain start of the US market, they began to decline. At the end of the session, the Euro Stoxx 50 closed up 0.8%. The German stock market also gained 0.8% while the Paris stock exchange rose 1.4%. The best performance was the London Stock Exchange, which closed with a gain of 1.6% today, erasing the losses of the last 2 days. On the Stock Exchange, it had never happened that a share reached this sensational milestone and during this time, Piazza Affari flies When European markets closed, US indices were down. However, yesterday the Dow Jones and the S & P500 set a new all-time high. But on Wall Street, the sensational record was set by Apple. Apple stock hit a new all-time high yesterday and was the first company to reach $ 3 trillion in capitalization. In Milan the rebound of a title that collapsed yesterday stands out Apple has gone down in history, on the Stock Exchange, it had never happened that a share reached this sensational milestone and during this time, Piazza Affari is soaring. The Milan Stock Exchange, after a cautious start, has soared to a new high of the past 13 years. The Ftse Mib index (INDEX: FTSEMIB) closed at 27,954 points but during the day it exceeded 28,000 points. Compared to yesterday’s session, prices rose 0.8%. Among blue chips, the best value today was Iveco which gained 5.9%, a partial revenge after yesterday’s collapse. For Goldman Sachs analysts, action at these prices is a must buy. But the protagonist of the day on the stock market was the Fiat group. Today, 3 of the 4 main large-cap stocks are owned by the Turin-based company. Besides Iveco, Ferrari grew by 3% and Stellantis by 2.2%. Also the banks led by Unicredit increased by 3.8%. Deepening Market update (We remind you to carefully read the disclaimers regarding this item, which can be viewed HERE”)

